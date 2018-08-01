AMC Earnings Top Estimates Thanks to Summer Box Office Hits

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maisie (ISABELLA SERMON) takes in the Lockwood Estate in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Welcome to "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
CREDIT: Giles Keyte

A sizzling summer box office boosted earnings at AMC Entertainment during the second quarter of 2018, helping the world’s largest theater chain to achieve record admissions and food and beverage revenues.

Total revenues for the three-month period ending in June rose 20% to $1.44 billion, up from $1.20 billion in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share increased to 17 cents compared to a net loss of $1.35 per share for the same period a year ago. That beat Wall Street’s forecast. Analysts had predicted earnings per share of 8 cents and revenues of $1.43 billion.

More people came to AMC’s theaters thanks to hit films such as “Incredibles 2” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Admissions revenues increased 17.7% to $896.3 million compared to $761.4 million in the year-ago period. People also shelled out for popcorn and soda when they caught summer blockbusters. Food and beverage revenues increased 19.2% to $445.8 million, compared to $374.1 million for the three months ending in June of 2017.

AMC isn’t the only exhibitor expected to benefit from increased movie-going. The US box office hit a record $3.3 billion in the second quarter of 2018, a vast improvement over dismal summer ticket sales from 2017.

Earnings before income taxes increased $305.7 million to $19.6 million, compared to a loss of $286.1 million for the same quarter a year ago. That loss had been attributed to an investment in National CineMedia, a theater chain advertising company.

In anticipation of the call, AMC announced on Tuesday that its subscription service A-List has attracted 181,790 paying members in its first five weeks. The service is seen by the industry as a potential MoviePass-killer. It offers customers the chance to see three films a week in Imax and 3D for a slightly higher price. The service has also benefitted from MoviePass’s recent financial woes.

The solid financial results goosed AMC’s stock price. Shares were up 2.15% at $16.65 in pre-market trading.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Maisie (ISABELLA SERMON) takes in the

    AMC Earnings Top Estimates Thanks to Summer Box Office Hits

    A sizzling summer box office boosted earnings at AMC Entertainment during the second quarter of 2018, helping the world’s largest theater chain to achieve record admissions and food and beverage revenues. Total revenues for the three-month period ending in June rose 20% to $1.44 billion, up from $1.20 billion in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings […]

  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail

    Unseen 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' Sketches Unearthed in Michael Palin's Archives

    A sizzling summer box office boosted earnings at AMC Entertainment during the second quarter of 2018, helping the world’s largest theater chain to achieve record admissions and food and beverage revenues. Total revenues for the three-month period ending in June rose 20% to $1.44 billion, up from $1.20 billion in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings […]

  • The Sentence Review

    Film Review: 'The Sentence'

    A sizzling summer box office boosted earnings at AMC Entertainment during the second quarter of 2018, helping the world’s largest theater chain to achieve record admissions and food and beverage revenues. Total revenues for the three-month period ending in June rose 20% to $1.44 billion, up from $1.20 billion in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings […]

  • Director Bille August attends the Maltin

    Bille August to Head Jury of Revamped Cairo Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    A sizzling summer box office boosted earnings at AMC Entertainment during the second quarter of 2018, helping the world’s largest theater chain to achieve record admissions and food and beverage revenues. Total revenues for the three-month period ending in June rose 20% to $1.44 billion, up from $1.20 billion in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings […]

  • 'Mega Time Squad' Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Mega Time Squad'

    A sizzling summer box office boosted earnings at AMC Entertainment during the second quarter of 2018, helping the world’s largest theater chain to achieve record admissions and food and beverage revenues. Total revenues for the three-month period ending in June rose 20% to $1.44 billion, up from $1.20 billion in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings […]

  • 'Asura' is China's most expensive flop

    'Asura': Fate of China's Biggest Flop Remains a Mystery

    A sizzling summer box office boosted earnings at AMC Entertainment during the second quarter of 2018, helping the world’s largest theater chain to achieve record admissions and food and beverage revenues. Total revenues for the three-month period ending in June rose 20% to $1.44 billion, up from $1.20 billion in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad