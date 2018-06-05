Film News Roundup: AMC to Hold Early ‘Girls Night Out’ Screenings of ‘Ocean’s 8’

In today’s film news roundup, AMC unveils a “Girls Night Out” promotion for “Ocean’s 8,” Paramount hires Louise Kaufman and Monterey Media buys “The Sun at Midnight.”

AMC PROMOTION

AMC Theatres has announced advanced “girls night out” screenings of Warner Bros.’ heist-comedy “Ocean’s 8” in 36 of its Dolby Cinema at AMC locations on Wednesday night.

The screenings will take place one day before preview screenings for the spin-off from Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy. “Ocean’s 8” stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina. Bullock plays the estranged sister of Danny Ocean who attempts to pull off a heist at New York City’s annual Met Gala. Early tracking showed the female-led heist film eyeing a domestic debut weekend of $30 million.

“We’re so excited to offer this exclusive opportunity for guests to return to the high-stakes world of the Ocean crew, but a crew with a new twist, a few days early in the incredible movie-watching environment of Dolby Cinema at AMC,” said Elizabeth Frank, executive VP of worldwide programming, and chief content officer. “The new approach to Ocean’s franchise results in an incredibly fun film, led by an amazing cast, and it is perfect for a girls’ night out, a date night or for any movie-lovers wanting to see a great summer comedy.”

Guests will receive a collectible notebook and pen, and an order of gourmet popcorn. For AMC locations with a MacGuffins, guests can purchase AMC’s cocktail, “The Heist,” which mixes peach vodka, triple sec, orange juice and a splash of soda.

The promotion is taking place at AMC sites in Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Tallahassee, Tampa-St. Petersburg and Washington, D.C.

PARAMOUNT HIRE

Paramount Pictures has hired Louise Kaufman as the senior vice pesident for New York publicity for the studio.

She will report to David Waldman, Paramount’s exec VP for domestic publicity. Kaufman has been working at Fox, where she led that studio’s New York publicity team and was part of the campaigns for “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Logan,” “The Post,” “Hidden Figures” and the Planet of the Apes and the X-Men franchises.

Prior to her time at Fox, Kaufman was at Summit Entertainment where she worked on the Twilight series as well as Academy Award best picture winner “The Hurt Locker.” The latest move marks Kaufman’s second stint at Paramount, where she previously worked for 18 years, leading the studio’s New York publicity team for 12 of those years, including on campaigns for the first three “Mission: Impossible” installments, “Iron Man,” and “Kung Fu Panda.”

ACQUISITION

Monterey Media has bought all U.S. rights to Kirsten Carthew’s drama “The Sun at Midnight,” filmed in the Arctic Circle and starring Devery Jacobs and Duane Howard.

“The Sun at Midnight” has been shown at the Whistler and American Indian Film Festivals. Monterey is planning a theatrical launch in September and October.

The story centers on a 16-year-old Native American “city girl” being sent to spend the summer with her grandmother in a small community in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Desperate to return home she steals a boat and becomes lost in the vast Northern wilderness where she is discovered by a hunter. Reluctantly taking her under his wing, their unexpected friendship develops but both will be tested when he is severely wounded in a bear attack.

The deal was negotiated with IndustryWorks Studio’s Anna Rasmussen and Caterina Scrivano and Monterey Media’s Scott Mansfield.