Amber Heard Under Fire for ICE Checkpoint Tweet

Amber Heard is under fire for Tweets she posted today about ICE checkpoints in her neighborhood. Although she has since deleted the initial Tweet, users like ForAmerica took a screengrab and shared it on her page. She originally wrote: “Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight…”

Along with ForAmerica, Twitter users quickly decried the actress, who is slated to appear in the upcoming “Aquaman” starring Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman, for her tweet.

Heard then posted a series of tweets condemning Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on immigration. She penned: “Checkpoints on your home streets…Is this the ‘great’ America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built.”

She continued: “With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. It’s hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way.”

But Twitter users were quick to judge Heard’s statements. One even referenced Roseanne Barr’s recent Twitter post that led to the cancellation of her rebooted series at ABC, writing: “Were you taking Ambien by any chance when you posted that tweet? Asking for a friend.”

Over this past weekend, Heard had joined other celebrities like Connie Britton, Joshua Jackson, Lena Dunham, Bella Thorne, Sia, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner, and Constance Wu to protest family separations at the border. As BuzzFeed reported, they stood outside the Tornillo detention center in Texas, where children are housed in tents. The protest was organized by Voto Latino.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Heard said, through tears: “I was literally and figuratively raised by and with immigrants in my home and heart and life.”

She added: “Trump’s policy of enacting institutionalized trauma and human rights abuses in order to push a political agenda, at best — at worst, out of apathy — and I can’t support it.”