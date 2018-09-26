You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Studios Names Julie Rapaport Co-Head of Movies

By and

Amazon Studios has promoted Julie Rapaport to co-head of movies.

She will head the film division with Ted Hope and Matt Newman, but her portfolio will be different. Rapaport, who has been with Amazon since 2015, is being tasked with finding more broadly commercial films.

Her promotion comes at a time of change for the e-retailer’s entertainment division. The film unit has been floundering in recent months, fielding a string of flops that includes “Life Itself,” a critically reviled drama that premiered to a disastrous $2.1 million. It also struck out with the likes of “You Were Never Really Here,” “Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” and “Wonder Wheel,” a Woody Allen drama that premiered as the #MeToo movement brought renewed attention on sexual abuse allegations against the filmmaker. Amazon’s last major hit was 2017’s “The Big Sick,” an Oscar-nominated comedy that earned $56.4 million globally.

Amazon is still looking to replace Jason Ropell, the worldwide head of motion pictures who announced he was stepping down from the company in July. Rapaport’s promotion comes as newly minted Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke is beginning to make her mark on the film division. Salke was previously NBC entertainment president, where she helped develop hits such as “This Is Us” and the “Chicago” procedural franchise. She was brought in to replace Roy Price, who was forced to resign from the company in October after being accused of sexual harassment.

Related

Rapaport’s division will oversee films with larger budgets.The new division’s projects will include titles such as “Lucy and Desi” scripted by Aaron Sorkin about Lucille Ball and her stormy marriage to Desi Arnaz, and Union scripted by Robert Schenkkan, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt attached to produce, about the head of the post-Civil War infantry tasked with fighting the rise of the Ku Klux Klan.

“Keeping in mind the diverse range of tastes of our Prime Video customers, we are focused on continually expanding our content offerings,” said Salke. “I want to stress that across series and movies, all divisions hold quality first and foremost as their bar. With Julie joining Ted and Matt, this clears the pathway to further expand our robust movies slate to include more widely engaging stories that audiences will connect with. Julie is a talented and highly respected creative executive and leader and we are thrilled to see her step into this expansive role.”

Rapaport joined Amazon in 2015 from the Weinstein Company, where she worked in production and development. In her job as senior manager, development, production and acquisitions, oversaw the upcoming “Beautiful Boy” starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, as well as Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying” and Mike White’s “Brad’s Status.”

With Rapaport handling movies with more broad appeal, Hope, an indie veteran, will be tasked with overseeing prestige titles from auteurs. Newman is Amazon Film’s head of strategic initiatives and international distribution. Upcoming Amazon releases include Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” Mike Leigh’s “Peterloo,” and Felix Van Groeningen’s “Beautiful Boy.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Amazon Studios Names Julie Rapaport Co-Head

    Amazon Studios Names Julie Rapaport Co-Head of Movies

    Amazon Studios has promoted Julie Rapaport to co-head of movies. She will head the film division with Ted Hope and Matt Newman, but her portfolio will be different. Rapaport, who has been with Amazon since 2015, is being tasked with finding more broadly commercial films. Her promotion comes at a time of change for the […]

  • J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller Join Chadwick

    Chadwick Boseman's '17 Bridges' Adds J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch

    Amazon Studios has promoted Julie Rapaport to co-head of movies. She will head the film division with Ted Hope and Matt Newman, but her portfolio will be different. Rapaport, who has been with Amazon since 2015, is being tasked with finding more broadly commercial films. Her promotion comes at a time of change for the […]

  • Robert Redford The Old Man and

    How Filming in Texas Helped 'The Old Man & the Gun' Capture Its Authentic Look

    Amazon Studios has promoted Julie Rapaport to co-head of movies. She will head the film division with Ted Hope and Matt Newman, but her portfolio will be different. Rapaport, who has been with Amazon since 2015, is being tasked with finding more broadly commercial films. Her promotion comes at a time of change for the […]

  • 'Alpha, the Right to Kill' Review:

    San Sebastián Film Review: 'Alpha, The Right to Kill'

    Amazon Studios has promoted Julie Rapaport to co-head of movies. She will head the film division with Ted Hope and Matt Newman, but her portfolio will be different. Rapaport, who has been with Amazon since 2015, is being tasked with finding more broadly commercial films. Her promotion comes at a time of change for the […]

  • Movie Theater

    AMC A-List Boasts 380,000 Members

    Amazon Studios has promoted Julie Rapaport to co-head of movies. She will head the film division with Ted Hope and Matt Newman, but her portfolio will be different. Rapaport, who has been with Amazon since 2015, is being tasked with finding more broadly commercial films. Her promotion comes at a time of change for the […]

  • 'Canal Street' Sold to Smith Global

    'Canal Street' Sold to Smith Global for January Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Studios has promoted Julie Rapaport to co-head of movies. She will head the film division with Ted Hope and Matt Newman, but her portfolio will be different. Rapaport, who has been with Amazon since 2015, is being tasked with finding more broadly commercial films. Her promotion comes at a time of change for the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad