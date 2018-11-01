You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Nets ‘Make Us Dream’ Documentary About Liverpool F.C. Legend Steven Gerrard

Amazon has scored “Make Us Dream,” a feature documentary about Liverpool and England soccer star Steven Gerrard. The film is produced by James Gay-Rees, whose previous projects include “Senna,” about motor-racing legend Ayrton Senna, and Amy Winehouse biopic “Amy.”

“Make Us Dream” will be shown in U.K. cinemas on Nov. 15 and then stream worldwide on Amazon’s Prime Video SVOD service. It is the latest sports documentary the streamer has added to its service after the likes of original series “All Or Nothing,” about Premier League champions Manchester City.

“Make Us Dream” will tell the story of Gerard, who joined Liverpool F.C. when he was 8 years-old. He left 26 years later, having won two FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Cup, one FA Community Shield, one UEFA Super Cup and one UEFA Champions League. He was named in the Professional Football Association’s Team of the Year a record eight times.

One club title he never won was the Premier League, although he came close while captaining Liverpool. Since hanging up his playing boots, Gerrard has moved into management and is currently in charge of Scottish side Rangers. “After experiencing Gerrard’s story through his own eyes, you’ll never think about elite football in the same way again,” the producers said.

The film was made by Box to Box Films with sports brand Adidas. Lorton Distribution has international sales. The documentary was helmed by Sam Blair. “’Make Us Dream’ is an ambitious, cinematic film that reaches beyond sport,” he said. “It tells a story that is both deeply personal and reflective of a wider story of our times.”

