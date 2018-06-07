You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amanda Seyfried Joins Kevin Bacon Thriller 'You Should Have Left'

Dave McNary

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried has signed on to portray the spouse of Kevin Bacon’s character in “You Should Have Left,” a supernatural thriller from Jason Blum.

David Koepp will direct from his own script for Blumhouse Productions. The company is planning to start shooting later this year.

The project is based on Daniel Kehlmann’s 2017 novel, which centers on a screenwriter in a remote house in the Alps working on a sequel to his hit film along with his younger wife and a six-year-old. The writer begins to lose his bearings thanks to unexplained occurrences.

Bacon brought the project to Koepp and the duo optioned it to Blumhouse earlier this year. Bacon and Koepp previously collaborated on the 1999 supernatural thriller “Stir of Echoes.” Koepp has writing credits on “Jurassic Park” and “Spider-Man” and directing credits on “The Trigger Effect” and “Secret Window.”

Seyfried will be seen next be seen in Universal’s “Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again,” in which she will reprise her role as Sophie Sheridan. The “Mamma Mia!” sequel opens July 20. She also stars with Ethan Hawke in A24’s recently released drama “First Reformed” and is in production on “The Art of Racing in the Rain” with Milo Ventimiglia.

She is repped by Innovative Artist and Frankfurt Kurnit.

