Gravitas Nabs Exorcism Thriller ‘Along Came the Devil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively.

Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” will be in theaters and available on demand on Aug. 10.

Inspired by true events, “Along Came the Devil” was directed by Jason DeVan, who crafted the story and co-wrote the script with Heather DeVan and Dylan Matlock.

Sweeney plays a young woman who, after a troubled childhood, unwittingly invites in a demonic force — leaving her loved ones battling for her soul. Her credits include Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” and “Under the Silver Lake.”

The film is produced by Jason DeVan and wife Heather DeVan under their DeVan Clan banner along with Matlock, and executive produced by Kenneth C. Dunn.

“Gravitas is excited to be working with the talented filmmaking team at DeVan Clan Productions to bring this story to the screen,” said Laura Florence, Gravitas Ventures’ VP of sales and marketing.

Brendan Gallagher from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with DeVan Clan Productions.