Gravitas Nabs Exorcism Thriller ‘Along Came the Devil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Along Came the Devil
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively.

Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” will be in theaters and available on demand on Aug. 10.

Inspired by true events, “Along Came the Devil” was directed by Jason DeVan, who crafted the story and co-wrote the script with Heather DeVan and Dylan Matlock.

Sweeney plays a young woman who, after a troubled childhood, unwittingly invites in a demonic force — leaving her loved ones battling for her soul. Her credits include Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” and “Under the Silver Lake.”

The film is produced by Jason DeVan and wife Heather DeVan under their DeVan Clan banner along with Matlock, and executive produced by Kenneth C. Dunn.

“Gravitas is excited to be working with the talented filmmaking team at DeVan Clan Productions to bring this story to the screen,” said Laura Florence, Gravitas Ventures’ VP of sales and marketing.

Brendan Gallagher from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with DeVan Clan Productions.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus to Shut Down SVOD Service CanalPlay, Blames Anti-Trust Board Regulations

    Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” […]

  • Along Came the Devil

    Gravitas Nabs Exorcism Thriller 'Along Came the Devil' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” […]

  • ‘Eaten by Lions’ Wins at London

    ‘Eaten by Lions’ Wins at London Indian Film Festival, ‘Slumdog’ Star Irrfan Khan Honored (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” […]

  • Sicario 2

    Box Office: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' Scores $2 Million on Thursday Night

    Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” […]

  • ‘Into the Badlands’ Emily Beecham Joins

    ‘Into the Badlands’ Star Emily Beecham Joins ‘Berlin, I Love You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” […]

  • Operation Red Sea review

    Local Hits Power Chinese Box Office to Strongest First Six Months Ever

    Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” […]

  • Denis O’Hare: Loss and Need for

    Denis O’Hare: Loss and Need for Healing Spawned ‘The Parting Glass’

    Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to “Along Came the Devil,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously titled “Tell Me Your Name,” the exorcism movie also stars Jessica Barth (“Ted,” “Ted 2”), Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”), Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”), Heather DeVan (“Mindless”), and Bruce Davison (“X-Men”). “Along Came the Devil” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad