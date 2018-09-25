‘Almost Famous’ Musical in the Works

Cameron Crowe’s iconic film “Almost Famous” is getting the stage treatment.

On Tuesday, producers announced a musical is officially in the works. It will feature music by composer Tom Kitt, who previously scored “Next to Normal” and “Bring it On,” with lyrics by Kitt and Crowe. Crowe will pen the book based on his Oscar-winning screenplay. Jeremy Herrin, known for his work on productions including “The Nether,” “People, Places and Things,” and “Labour of Love,” will direct the show. Remaining details, including the cast and premiere date, have yet to be announced. Crowe teased the project on social media earlier this week, tweeting a video of Kitt playing the piano.

“Almost Famous” is loosely based on Crowe’s experience as a teenager writing for Rolling Stone in the early ’70s. Patrick Fugit plays the 15-year-old journalist who follows the rock band Stillwater to write a cover story for the magazine. Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, and Kate Hudson also starred in the 2000 film. Though it bombed at the box office, picking up $47 million off a $60 million budget, it became a cult classic. It went on to score four Academy Award nominations, including a win for original screenplay, along with a Grammy for the soundtrack.