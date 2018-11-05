You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Allison Janney-Laura Dern's 'Breaking News in Yuba County' Scores Sales

Dave McNary

AGC Studios has signed multiple deals on the Allison Janney-Laura Dern comedy “Breaking News in Yuba County” at the American Film Market.

AGC has sold rights in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with Constantin Film; France with TF1; Italy with Lucky Red; Scandinavia with Svensk; Australia and New Zealand with Roadshow; Benelux with the Searchers; Latin America with Sun Distribution; CIS with Volga Films; Eastern Europe with Vertical Entertainment; Greece with Odeon; Spain with Sun Distribution; and Japan with Kino Films.

Janney and Dern star as sisters in the film from director Tate Taylor. He’s also producing, along with Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker via their Nine Stories banner, Franklin Leonard’s The Black List, and John Norris. Amanda Idoko penned the 2017 Black List script.

AGC, which was launched earlier this year by former IM Global CEO Stuart Ford, will fully finance “Breaking News in Yuba County.” The executive producers are Ford, AGC’s head of film Greg Shapiro, and Idoko. The movie will go into production in mid 2019.

Janney will portray a pencil pusher who catches her husband in bed with another woman, which causes him to die of a heart attack. So she buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband. She soon finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying to keep the truth from her sister (Dern), a local news anchor who’s desperate for a story. The sales were first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

