Alfred Molina and Susanne Bier Among Newly Elected Film Academy Governors

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday its newly elected individuals to its Board of Governors for 2018-2019.

Those elected to the board for the first time are:

Alfred Molina (Actors Branch)

Tom Duffield (Designers Branch)

Susanne Bier (Directors Branch)

Bonnie Arnold (Short Films and Feature Animation Branch)

Incumbent governors reelected include:

Bernard Telsey (Casting Directors Branch)

Daryn Okada (Cinematographers Branch)

Rory Kennedy (Documentary Branch)

Jim Gianopulos (Executives Branch)

Carol Littleton (Film Editors Branch)

Lois Burwell (Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch)

Michael Giacchino (Music Branch)

Scott Millan (Sound Branch)

John Knoll (Visual Effects Branch)

Billy Ray (Writers Branch)

Returning after hiatus are:

Jeffrey Kurland (Costume Designers Branch)

Sid Ganis (Public Relations Branch)

A tie in the balloting between horror maestro Jason Blum and Oscars producer Jennifer Todd in the Producers Branch will necessitate a run-off election. Voting will begin Monday, June 18 and end Tuesday, June 19. The last run-off election took place in 2016 in the Film Editors Branch.

The Academy is made up of 17 branches, each represented by three governors who serve three-year terms and help set the organization’s strategic vision, among other duties. The new and returning members of the board will assume their post on July 1.