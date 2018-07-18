Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ Set as New York Film Festival’s Centerpiece

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alfonso Cuaron’s family drama  “Roma” has been set as the Centerpiece movie for the 56th New York Festival for an Oct. 5 screening at Alice Tully Hall.

The Film Society of Lincoln Center made the announcement Wednesday. “Roma” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media. Netflix will launch “Roma” on its streaming service and distribute it theatrically around the world.

Cuarón’s autobiographically inspired film — shot in black and white — is set in Mexico City in the early ’70s as a middle-class family center is quietly and unassumingly held by its beloved live-in nanny and housekeeper, portrayed by Yalitza Aparicio.

New York Film Festival director and selection committee chair Kent Jones said, “I was absolutely stunned by ‘Roma’ from beginning to end — by the craftsmanship and the artistry of everyone involved, by the physical power and gravitational force of the images, by the realization that I was seeing something magical: a story of ongoing life grounded within the immensity and mystery of just being here on this planet. Alfonso Cuarón’s film is a wonder.”

“Roma” is Cuaron’s follow-up to his 2014 hit “Gravity,” for which he won Academy Awards for directing and editing. That film grossed $723 million worldwide, including $274 million domestically.

“I am honored ‘Roma’ has been selected for the Centerpiece slot at this year’s New York Film Festival,” said Cuarón. “NYFF has a longstanding history of celebrating meaningful and compelling filmmaking and it felt right to return to the festival with ‘Roma’ — an incredibly personal, illuminating, and transformative project for me.”

The 17-day New York Film Festival opens on Sept. 28. The opening night title has not yet been announced.

More Film

  • Ashton Sanders, Antoine Fuqua, Director/Producer, and

    Denzel Washington Reveals Why 'Equalizer 2' Was His First Sequel

    Alfonso Cuaron’s family drama  “Roma” has been set as the Centerpiece movie for the 56th New York Festival for an Oct. 5 screening at Alice Tully Hall. The Film Society of Lincoln Center made the announcement Wednesday. “Roma” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media. Netflix will launch “Roma” on its streaming service and […]

  • Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Set as New

    Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Set as New York Film Festival's Centerpiece

    Alfonso Cuaron’s family drama  “Roma” has been set as the Centerpiece movie for the 56th New York Festival for an Oct. 5 screening at Alice Tully Hall. The Film Society of Lincoln Center made the announcement Wednesday. “Roma” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media. Netflix will launch “Roma” on its streaming service and […]

  • Database of Minority Entertainment Journalists, Critics

    Time's Up, USC Annenberg Launch Database of Underrepresented Journalists, Critics

    Alfonso Cuaron’s family drama  “Roma” has been set as the Centerpiece movie for the 56th New York Festival for an Oct. 5 screening at Alice Tully Hall. The Film Society of Lincoln Center made the announcement Wednesday. “Roma” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media. Netflix will launch “Roma” on its streaming service and […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'The Dark Knight' and More Superhero Films that Wowed Fans and Critics

    Alfonso Cuaron’s family drama  “Roma” has been set as the Centerpiece movie for the 56th New York Festival for an Oct. 5 screening at Alice Tully Hall. The Film Society of Lincoln Center made the announcement Wednesday. “Roma” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media. Netflix will launch “Roma” on its streaming service and […]

  • Piotr Sliwowski to Head $70 Million

    Piotr Sliwowski to Head $70 Million Polish Moviemaking Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alfonso Cuaron’s family drama  “Roma” has been set as the Centerpiece movie for the 56th New York Festival for an Oct. 5 screening at Alice Tully Hall. The Film Society of Lincoln Center made the announcement Wednesday. “Roma” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media. Netflix will launch “Roma” on its streaming service and […]

  • Boban Marjanovic Clippers

    Clippers Center Boban Marjanović Aims to Stand Out in Hollywood

    Alfonso Cuaron’s family drama  “Roma” has been set as the Centerpiece movie for the 56th New York Festival for an Oct. 5 screening at Alice Tully Hall. The Film Society of Lincoln Center made the announcement Wednesday. “Roma” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media. Netflix will launch “Roma” on its streaming service and […]

  • 'The Dark Knight' Set for 10th

    'The Dark Knight' Set for 10th Anniversary Imax Re-Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alfonso Cuaron’s family drama  “Roma” has been set as the Centerpiece movie for the 56th New York Festival for an Oct. 5 screening at Alice Tully Hall. The Film Society of Lincoln Center made the announcement Wednesday. “Roma” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media. Netflix will launch “Roma” on its streaming service and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad