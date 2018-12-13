×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alfonso Cuaron Says He Owes ‘Roma’ in Part to Cannes’ Thierry Fremaux

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Somonte

At a special screening of “Roma” in Paris, Alfonso Cuaron said he owed the film to Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux, who encouraged him to return to Mexico to make a movie – and who, ironically, failed to nab the title for Cannes because of the festival’s spat with Netflix.

Fremaux was eager to select the film to compete at Cannes but could only offer it an out-of-competition slot because of a new rule, passed by Cannes’ board, requiring all competing films to have theatrical distribution in France. “Roma” world-premiered at the Venice Film Festival instead, where the Netflix-backed title won the Golden Lion. It’s now one of the favorites for the best picture Oscar.

While presenting the film Wednesday at the Max Linder Panorama single-screen theater in the heart of Paris, Cuaron recalled speaking to Fremaux about his next project while at the Morelia Film Festival in Mexico four years ago.

“There was a lot mezcal, and Thierry kept interrupting me and saying, ‘No, no, no, you have to go back to Mexico to make a film here,’ and he was pissing me off….In the days that followed, what [Fremaux] had told me was haunting me and I was offended – until ‘Roma’ came into my thoughts and changed everything,” Cuaron said.

Related

The special screening in Paris was attended by French producers such as Marc Missonnier (“Django”); filmmakers including Houda Benyamina (“Divines”); and talent like Tahar Rahim (“Looming Towers”) – as well as Melanie Laurent (“Inglourious Basterds,” who was tapped to introduce Cuaron on stage and mistakenly referred to “Pan’s Labyrinth” as Cuaron’s film instead of fellow Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro’s.

Although Netflix has been successful as a streaming service in France, where it currently boasts more than 3 million subscribers, it has struggled with the country’s strict window release schedule, which prevents it from accessing movies until about three years after their theatrical release. Because of the local rules, Netflix said it won’t be hosting even a limited theatrical release for “Roma” in France as it is doing in the U.K. and Italy.

Fremaux has been in ongoing talks with Netflix to find a compromise that would allow the streaming giant to come back to Cannes. The artistic director has his eyes set on Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which was bankrolled by Netflix and is expected to be ready for a May unspooling.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Richard E. Grant Variety Facetime Interview

    Richard E. Grant on Working With Melissa McCarthy on 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

    Richard E. Grant has been winning kudos for his supporting role in Fox Searchlight’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” The film, written by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, was directed by Marielle Heller and stars Melissa McCarthy as real-life celebrity biography Lee Israel. Was “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” a fast shoot? Yes, 26 days and [...]

  • WME Veteran Ari Greenburg Promoted to

    WME Veteran Ari Greenburg Promoted to President of Talent Agency

    WME veteran Ari Greenburg, one of the original Endeavor staffers who helped build the talent agency that became an industry powerhouse, has been promoted to president. Greenburg will oversee all daily operations across WME and its offices in Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. The promotion recognizes the role that Greenburg has played [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron Says He Owes 'Roma'

    Alfonso Cuaron Says He Owes 'Roma' in Part to Cannes' Thierry Fremaux

    At a special screening of “Roma” in Paris, Alfonso Cuaron said he owed the film to Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux, who encouraged him to return to Mexico to make a movie – and who, ironically, failed to nab the title for Cannes because of the festival’s spat with Netflix. Fremaux was eager to select [...]

  • Forrest Gump

    Guild of Music Supervisors Awards to Honor Joel Sill; King Princess to Perform (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced that Joel Sill will receive the organization’s Legacy Award for his contribution to music in film. Sill’s body of work includes “Forrest Gump,” “The Goonies,” “Blade Runner,” “The Color Purple” and “My Cousin Vinny.” He will be joined by Spotify’s RISE artist, King Princess, who will be performing as [...]

  • Vice Christian Bale Sam Rockwell Playback

    Listen: Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell on Early Acting Days and Reuniting for 'Vice'

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. Oscar-winning actors Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell first met 20 years ago on the Italy-set production of Michael Hoffman’s Shakespeare adaptation “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” With the business in their blood [...]

  • Rebecca Campbell Disney

    Disney Sets Out International Leadership Team Post-Fox Deal

    Rebecca Campbell, Diego Lerner and Uday Shankar are set to be Disney’s three key international chiefs when its deal for 21st Century Fox closes, the company announced Thursday. Campbell will run the Europe, Middle East and Africa team under the new structure, which is conditional on the Fox deal closing. She also adds Russia and [...]

  • 'Dumplin'' Review: Netflix's Sweet, Dolly Parton-Blessed

    Film Review: 'Dumplin''

    “I’m not the Dalai Lama, but I’ll try to offer up a few words of advice,” Dolly Parton chirped in her 2008 single “Better Get to Livin’,” before doling out exactly the brand of wholesome, no-nonsense wisdom you’d expect from the indefatigable country queen: If you keep your head up, keep moving forward and say [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad