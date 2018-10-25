You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alexander Skarsgard Joins ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Alexander Skarsgard
CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Alexander Skarsgard is in negotiations to join Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry in Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” sources tell Variety.

Adam Wingard is directing the film, which also stars “Deadpool 2” actor Julian Dennison.

Plot details are vague, but the actioner will feature the two titular classic monsters squaring off in some form. Skarsgard is expected to play the leader of a military unit.

This marks the fourth movie in the cinematic universe featuring the two famous creatures. The first installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse was 2014’s “Godzilla,” followed by 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” which grossed more than $565 million worldwide. A sequel to “Godzilla,” titled “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” with Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Brown, is now in production.

Godzilla vs. Kong” hits theaters on May 22, 2020.

The former “True Blood” star has had a busy year both in film and TV. On the film side he was most recently seen in Netflix’s “Hold the Dark” and “The Hummingbird Project.” On the TV side he has the AMC limited series “The Little Drummer Girl.”

He is also set to co-star with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen in the comedy “Flarsky” as well as “The Kill Team.” He is repped by CAA.

