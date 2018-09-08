Alex Pettyfer, Charlotte Le Bon Join Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Warning’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Alex Pettyfer and Charlotte Le Bon have been cast in science-fiction thriller, “Warning,” joining previously announced cast members James D’Arcy, Laura Harrier and Mena Massoud.

Agata Alexander will direct as her debut feature film, based on a script she wrote with Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye. Cybill Lui is producing the project through her banner Anova Pictures. “Warning” will be shot in Romania.

“I’m delighted to be announcing the addition of Alex and Charlotte to the incredible ensemble assembled so far for the film,“ said Lui. “I’m thrilled to be working with James again and with Laura and Mena rounding out the cast, it really speaks to the quality of the material and the level of enthusiasm we’ve been receiving.”

In a “Crash”-meets-“Black Mirror” world, “Warning” explores loneliness, death and the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in a near future Earth. The Exchange has the international sales rights and is introducing the project to foreign buyers during the Toronto International Film Festival. ICM Partners is handling North America.

Le Bon received a Cannes premiere for her directorial debut on the short film, “Judith Hotel.”  Pettyfer’s directorial debut film, “Back Roads,” will be released by Samuel Goldwyn later this year. Pettyfer is represented by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group. Le Bon is represented by UTA and Agence Adequat.

