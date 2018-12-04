×
Entertainment One President of International Film Alex Hamilton to Exit

Dave McNary

Alex Hamilton Patrick Roy Kezia Williams
CREDIT: Courtesy of Entertainment One

Entertainment One’s Alex Hamilton is stepping down from his post as president of international film at the end of March.

Hamilton joined eOne in 2008 to launch the company’s film business in the U.K. and oversaw the releases of “The Twilight Saga,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The BFG,” and “I, Daniel Blake.” In recent years, he extended his purview across all eOne direct-distribution territories in Europe and Australia/New Zealand.

Patrick Roy will oversee all theatrical distribution as president of theatrical film. In the U.K., Kezia Williams has been promoted to managing director of film, reporting to Roy, and will work closely with Hamilton through a transition.

“Alex’s impact will be long felt at eOne, by our valued filmmaker partners and far beyond across the industry, and we can’t begin to thank him enough for his leadership and commitment over so many years,” said Steve Bertram, eOne’s president of film and television. “We are fortunate that Kezia and the talented team will continue in success representing local filmmakers and global eOne partners alike.”

Hamilton said, “My favourite adventures in the screen trade have been at eOne, working with friends, colleagues, partners, and filmmakers across the world. It’s been a privilege to work at this remarkable company for the past 11 years, but now it’s time for a new chapter.”

Tuesday’s announcement said eOne expects around 120 film releases in the full year. The production slate includes “Queen and Slim.” Titles in post-production include “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Sundance selection “Official Secrets,” and “Poms,” which STX acquired during the American Film Market.

The company also said investment in acquisitions is expected to come in at approximately $115 million. The news about Hamilton was first reported by Screen International.

  Alex Hamilton Patrick Roy Kezia Williams

    Entertainment One President of International Film Alex Hamilton to Exit

