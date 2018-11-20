Alessandro Nivola Eyed to Star in ‘Sopranos’ Movie as Dickey Moltisanti (EXCLUSIVE)

It looks like David Chase and New Line have found their first star for the “Sopranos” feature film.

Sources tell Variety that Alessandro Nivola is in negotiations to star as Dickey Moltisanti in “The Many Saints of Newark,” the prequel movie to the critically acclaimed and massively successful HBO TV series.

New Line could not be reached for comment on the casting.

In the series, Moltisanti is the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, and father of Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli. In the show, the character never appears, as he was murdered prior to the drama’s timeline, but is talked about as someone who, along with Soprano’s father and Uncle Junior, helped turn their small gang into the New Jersey crime family that Soprano eventually heads.

Alan Taylor is directing from a script that series creator Chase penned along with Lawrence Konner. Chase is also producing the pic.

Plot details are vague other than it being set during the Newark riots in the ’60s. More players from the “Sopranos” lore are expected to be joining Nivola’s character.

The role is a major get for Nivola, who has done more character actor work over the years in films like “American Hustle,” “Selma,” “Neon Demon,” and “A Most Violent Year.” He was recently seen as Bernie Madoff’s son Mark in HBO’s made-for-TV movie “The Wizard of Lies.”

