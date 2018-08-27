Alec Baldwin Joins Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Film as Batman’s Father

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alec Baldwin
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. has hired Alec Baldwin to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in its “Joker” origin film, playing the role of Thomas Wayne, the father of Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne.

Variety first reported that Phoenix was in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime. As soon as his deal was finalized, the studio gave the greenlight to a September start date with a budget in the moderate $55 million dollar range.

Todd Phillips (“The Hangover” franchise) is on board to co-write and direct. Jared Leto will not appear in this Joker film. Leto played the Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” and is expected to be back for the “Suicide Squad” sequel, along with another standalone Joker movie that will be separate from Phoenix’s Joker project.

Scott Silver is a co-writer with Phillips on the Joker origins film, which will delve into how the Joker became a criminal mastermind. Robert De Niro is portraying a talk-show host who plays a part in driving Phoenix’s character to go mad. Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron are also starring.

Baldwin is up for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for playing Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” after winning the category last year. Baldwin can be seen in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

Baldwin is repped by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin Joins Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Film as Batman's Father

    Warner Bros. has hired Alec Baldwin to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in its “Joker” origin film, playing the role of Thomas Wayne, the father of Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne. Variety first reported that Phoenix was in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime. As soon as his deal was finalized, the studio gave the greenlight […]

  • steve dayan Teamsters Local 399

    Hollywood Teamsters, Basic Crafts Unions Reach Tentative Deal on Contract

    Warner Bros. has hired Alec Baldwin to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in its “Joker” origin film, playing the role of Thomas Wayne, the father of Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne. Variety first reported that Phoenix was in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime. As soon as his deal was finalized, the studio gave the greenlight […]

  • CalArts, United Nations to Make Animated

    CalArts, United Nations to Make Animated Films Addressing Gender Inequality

    Warner Bros. has hired Alec Baldwin to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in its “Joker” origin film, playing the role of Thomas Wayne, the father of Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne. Variety first reported that Phoenix was in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime. As soon as his deal was finalized, the studio gave the greenlight […]

  • Touch Me Not

    Berlin Winner 'Touch Me Not' Bought by Kino Lorber for North America

    Warner Bros. has hired Alec Baldwin to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in its “Joker” origin film, playing the role of Thomas Wayne, the father of Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne. Variety first reported that Phoenix was in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime. As soon as his deal was finalized, the studio gave the greenlight […]

  • Rose McGowan Asia Argento

    Rose McGowan to Asia Argento: 'Be the Person You Wish Harvey Could Have Been'

    Warner Bros. has hired Alec Baldwin to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in its “Joker” origin film, playing the role of Thomas Wayne, the father of Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne. Variety first reported that Phoenix was in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime. As soon as his deal was finalized, the studio gave the greenlight […]

  • Cary Fukunaga'Ozark' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Director Cary Fukunaga Talks Throwing Out Scripts for 'Maniac' and His Exit From 'It'

    Warner Bros. has hired Alec Baldwin to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in its “Joker” origin film, playing the role of Thomas Wayne, the father of Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne. Variety first reported that Phoenix was in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime. As soon as his deal was finalized, the studio gave the greenlight […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad