Alan Alda to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award

Dave McNary

Alan Alda attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Pier Sixty, in New York2017 SeriousFun Children's Network Gala, New York, USA - 23 May 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Alan Alda has been named the 55th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

Alda will be presented the performers union’s top accolade at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Alda is a member of the Television Hall of Fame and has won six Emmy, six Golden Globes, four DGA Awards (including the D. W. Griffith Award), the WGA’s Valentine Davis Award, three Tony Award nominations, and an Oscar nod.

“It is an honor and privilege to announce that our SAG Life Achievement Award will be presented to the fabulous Alan Alda,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “He is an artist whose body of work is a testament to the craft and the magic of our business. His ability to make us laugh, to think and to feel is extraordinary. From theater to television, movies, and new media Alan’s dedication and talent are exceeded only by his contributions to a just and caring society.”

Past recipients of SAG’s Life Achievement Award include Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, and Betty White. Morgan Freeman won the award this year.

