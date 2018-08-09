Alamo Drafthouse Sets ‘Isle of Dogs’ Showings for National Dog Day

The 25-location Alamo Drafthouse will hold encore screenings of Wes Anderson’s animated “Isle of Dogs” on National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Variety has learned exclusively.

The screenings will be followed by a conversation recorded exclusively for this event between Anderson and co-star Bob Balaban. Additionally, 10% of all ticket sales for the event will be donated to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“What a combination: the ASPCA, Alamo Drafthouse, and Mr. Bob Balaban,” said Anderson. “I leapt at the chance to be a part of this little shindig and share our movie during its last days on the big screen.”

“Isle of Dogs” has grossed nearly $32 million domestically for Fox Searchlight since its launch in March. It’s set in Japan and follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog. Besides Balaban, the voice cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Kunichi Nomura, Yoko Ono, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Akira Takayama and Frank Wood.

“This year, ‘Isle of Dogs’ had one of the most successful Alamo Drafthouse runs ever,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse CEO. “So we’re honored to work with Wes and Bob to be able to make this event happen, and benefit the work of the fine people at the ASPCA.”

“Isle of Dogs” is Anderson’s first movie since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and brings back the same producing team of Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson.

The ASPCA’s Christina Wyman said, “We’re pleased to partner with Alamo Drafthouse on this National Dog Day project that celebrates the special bond between people and animals. All animals deserve strong voices to represent them, whether that voice comes from famous actors in a movie or average people committed to animal welfare in the real world.”