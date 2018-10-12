You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Aladdin’ Teaser Features Mena Massoud as the ‘Diamond in the Rough’

The first teaser for Disney’s live-action remake of 1992 animated hit “Aladdin” dropped Thursday, featuring newcomer Mena Massoud in the titular role.

The trailer begins with a bird’s eye view of Agrabah, the fictional city where the story takes place, as a parrot — presumably Jafar’s companion Iago — soars overhead. The scene soon transitions to the legendary tiger’s mouth Cave of Wonders, with the outline of Jafar standing out front as Aladdin disappears inside while the gravelly-voiced guardian of the cave intones that “only one may enter here…one whose worth lies far within…the diamond in the rough.”

Massoud, who appeared in Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series, was cast in the role in July 2017. Guy Ritchie is helming the pic, with original composer Alan Menken collaborating with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on new songs. Naomi Scott will play Jasmine, with Will Smith as the Genie (a role made famous by Robin Williams in the original film). Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”) will portray Jafar.

John August, whose credits include “Big Fish,” wrote the new “Aladdin” script. Dan Lin, who produced Ritchie’s two “Sherlock Holmes” movies for Warner Bros., is also producing “Aladdin” through his Lin Pictures company. Jonathan Eirich is exec producing.

“Aladdin” hits theaters May 24, 2019.

