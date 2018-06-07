Al Pacino Joins Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” just landed another legendary actor: Al Pacino.

Pacino will play Marvin Shwarz — Leonardo DiCaprio’s character’s agent in the Sony film — marking his first collaboration with Tarantino. Dating back to his first feature film, 1992’s “Reservoir Dogs,” Tarantino has always cast movie stars he grew up watching, from Robert Forster in “Jackie Brown” to David Carradine in the “Kill Bill” films. Pacino fits that mold of A-list actors who rose to fame in the 1970s.

Also joining the cast are Damian Lewis, who will play acting icon Steve McQueen, Luke Perry as Scotty Lancer, Emile Hirsch as hairstylist Jay Sebring, Dakota Fanning as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme — a member of the Manson family — Clifton Collins as Ernesto the Mexican Vaquero, Keith Jefferson as Land Pirate Keith, and Nicholas Hammond as legendary director Sam Wanamaker.

The movie, which Tarantino is writing, directing, and producing, also stars DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, and Timothy Olyphant. David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh are producing as well.

The pic takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), the former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. But Dalton has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.

The film will be released worldwide on August 9, 2019. Opening on the 50th anniversary of the day that the Manson family committed the LaBianca murders and the day after Tate was killed, the film will face off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series.

Pacino is coming off rave reviews for his performance as Penn State coach Joe Paterno in HBO Films’ “Paterno,” and can be seen next in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” He is repped by UTA.