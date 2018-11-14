×
AGC Studios to Produce Effie Brown’s Action-Comedy Film ‘We Real Cool’

Effie Brown
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Independent content studio AGC is financing and producing the new action-comedy film “We Real Cool.”

Focusing on a group of college-bound friends, “We Real Cool” will follow Summer, Jordan, and Aurora on their journey home from a Brooklyn party as they avoid neighborhood goons following their implication in a terrifying murder.

With veteran indie film and television producer Effie T. Brown and Sundance producing fellow alum Leah Natasha Thomas producing, the project is set to enter production early next year. Joining Brown and Thomas on the project is Melissa V. Murray, who will make her feature film writing and directorial debut alongside executive producers Stuart Ford, Greg Shapiro, and Glendon Palmer.

“So many people talk a good game about inclusion and hiring women but rarely do the really follow through,” Brown said. “Stuart Ford and AGC did just that. In fact he doubled down – not only are they giving a talented first time queer Black female director her break by financing her film but AGC is also committed to leveling the Hollywood playing field by supporting an all Black female producing team. This is how you make meaningful change in the industry. We can’t wait to get started.”

The deal was brokered by ICM and AGC’s Palmer and was negotiated by AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC, Darrell Miller of Fox Rothschild LLP on behalf of Effie Brown, First Friday Entertainment and Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP. AGC has also announced a number of other upcoming projects for 2019 including “The Perfect Find,” a romantic comedy based on the book by Tia Williams and starring Gabrielle Union.

