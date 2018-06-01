Box Office: Shailene Woodley’s ‘Adrift’ Sails to $725,000 on Thursday Night

Shailene Woodley’s survival drama “Adrift” sailed to $725,000 during Thursday night previews.

STX is expanding “Adrift” to 3,015 sites on Friday with forecasts in the $7 million to $11 million range for its opening weekend. Woodley and Sam Claflin star as a couple that sets sail across the ocean in 1983. Loosely based on a true story, the two get stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean during a hurricane and attempt to navigate to Hawaii without communication or tools.

Johnny Knoxville’s “Action Point” is tracking for an opening between $4 million and $7 million at 2,032 venues. The R-rated comedy, set at a New Jersey theme park, marks Knoxville’s fifth collaboration with Paramount Pictures and features bizarre stunts in the vein of Knoxville’s earlier films.

BH Tilt’s horror sci-fier “Upgrade” should take in $3 million from 1,457 locations. “Saw” and “Insidious” helmer Leigh Whannell wrote and directed “Upgrade,” which premiered at this year’s South by Southwest. Logan Marshall-Green plays a man who gets an experimental computer chip implanted in his spinal cord after he’s left paralyzed following a mugging.

The three new titles are going up against Disney’s second weekend of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which opened with a disappointing $103 million over the four-day Memorial Day frame — well below the studio’s forecasts. The “Star Wars” anthology film is eyeing between $35 million and $45 million at the domestic box office this weekend.

Fox’s third weekend of “Deadpool 2” should gross between $25 million to $30 million. Ryan Reynolds’ raunchy superhero sequel has taken in $227.8 million in North America in less than two weeks, along with $291 million internationally.

Disney’s fifth weekend of its mega-hit “Avengers: Infinity War” will probably be battling “Adrift” for third place. “Infinity War” has passed $631 million domestically in its first 34 days.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore, noted that overall business is up more than 7% and had hit $4.9 billion as of May 30. “As the industry heads into June, the box office is humming along with all the major box office metrics showing an increase over 2017 (and 2016) with the year-to-date up 7.1%, the summer season up 17.2%, and the month of May crossing the $1 billion mark while showing a whopping advantage of 23% over last year,” he added.

