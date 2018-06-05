Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz to Lead Animated ‘Addams Family’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscar Isaac Charlize Theron Chloe Grace Moretz
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.”

Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and Allison Janney as the family’s arch nemesis, Margaux Needler.

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan are co-directing from Matt Lieberman’s screenplay based on the Charles Addams’ cartoon series. The film will be produced by Vernon with Gail Berman, via her shingle The Jackal Group, and Alex Schwartz. It will be executive produced by Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, and Joe Earley.

Tabitha Shick is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. CG animation and digital visual effects production is underway in Vancouver at Cinesite Studios.

The story will follow the Addams family, whose lives begin to unravel when they face off against a crafty reality TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.

The Addams family began their macabre life as single-panel gag illustrations by Charles Addams that appeared primarily in the New Yorker. Their popularity led to “The Addams Family” becoming a television show in the 1960s that starred John Astin and Carolyn Jones, an animated series in the early 1970s, and two movies in the early 1990s toplined by Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christina Ricci.

“The Addams Family” will open on Oct. 11, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Film

  • Oscar Isaac Charlize Theron Chloe Grace

    Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz to Lead Animated 'Addams Family' Movie

    Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.” Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and […]

  • Jeff Goldblum Isle of Dogs

    Jeff Goldblum Joins Michael Sheen, Michelle Monaghan in 'The Price of Admission'

    Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.” Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and […]

  • Operation Finale trailer

    Oscar Isaac Pursues Nazi Mastermind in 'Operation Finale' Trailer

    Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.” Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and […]

  • Polygram Names Daniel Inkeles VP of

    Universal Music’s Polygram Entertainment Names Daniel Inkeles VP of Scripted Film & TV

    Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.” Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and […]

  • Ocean's 8 trailer

    HQ Trivia Teams With 'Ocean's 8' to Offer $88,888 Prize Pool

    Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.” Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and […]

  • Chelsea PerettiHilarity for Charity Sixth Annual

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Chelsea Peretti Signs for Comedy 'Spinster'

    Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.” Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and […]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in

    Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

    Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.” Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad