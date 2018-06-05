Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz to Lead Animated ‘Addams Family’ Movie

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron have been cast as the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams in MGM’s animated comedy “The Addams Family.”

Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and Allison Janney as the family’s arch nemesis, Margaux Needler.

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan are co-directing from Matt Lieberman’s screenplay based on the Charles Addams’ cartoon series. The film will be produced by Vernon with Gail Berman, via her shingle The Jackal Group, and Alex Schwartz. It will be executive produced by Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, and Joe Earley.

Tabitha Shick is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. CG animation and digital visual effects production is underway in Vancouver at Cinesite Studios.

The story will follow the Addams family, whose lives begin to unravel when they face off against a crafty reality TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.

The Addams family began their macabre life as single-panel gag illustrations by Charles Addams that appeared primarily in the New Yorker. Their popularity led to “The Addams Family” becoming a television show in the 1960s that starred John Astin and Carolyn Jones, an animated series in the early 1970s, and two movies in the early 1990s toplined by Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christina Ricci.

“The Addams Family” will open on Oct. 11, 2019.