Adam Venit Planning to Leave WME

Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency.

Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision to leave the company he had been with since its founding.

Venit worked at Endeavor from 1996 to 2009, when the company merged with the William Morris Agency. He began his career in the mailroom of Creative Artists Agency, where he worked for 11 years before becoming a leader in the talent department.

He repped some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Adam Sandler and Sylvester Stallone, and was responsible for some of the biggest client deals in the biz which included Sandler’s massive deal with Netflix.

His career took a massive hit last fall when former client Terry Crews accused Venit of groping him at a party. Venit was suspended for 30 days while the agency investigated the allegations. Though Venit was eventually cleared of charges, he stepped down as head of the motion picture department. A lawsuit by Crews had been filed, but is now in the process of being settled. Charges against Venit were also dismissed.

“Terry Crews, Adam Venit, and WME have settled the lawsuit Mr. Crews filed last year. It will be dismissed,” WME said in a statement to Variety.