Adam Venit Planning to Leave WME

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adam Venit, Trena VenitPerry Rubenstein Gallery Exhibition of Shepard Fairey Paintings Inspired by Neil Young with Crazy Horse's Album 'Americana', Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2012
CREDIT: Aleks Kocev/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency.

Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision to leave the company he had been with since its founding.

Venit worked at Endeavor from 1996 to 2009, when the company merged with the William Morris Agency. He began his career in the mailroom of Creative Artists Agency, where he worked for 11 years before becoming a leader in the talent department.

He repped some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Adam Sandler and Sylvester Stallone, and was responsible for some of the biggest client deals in the biz which included Sandler’s massive deal with Netflix.

His career took a massive hit last fall when former client Terry Crews accused Venit of groping him at a party. Venit was suspended for 30 days while the agency investigated the allegations. Though Venit was eventually cleared of charges, he stepped down as head of the motion picture department. A lawsuit by Crews had been filed, but is now in the process of being settled. Charges against Venit were also dismissed.

“Terry Crews, Adam Venit, and WME have settled the lawsuit Mr. Crews filed last year. It will be dismissed,” WME said in a statement to Variety.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Playback Podcast: Nicole Kidman on 'Boy

    Listen: Nicole Kidman on 'Boy Erased,' 'Destroyer' and a New Season of 'Big Little Lies'

    Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency. Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision […]

  • Star Is Born First Man Roma

    7 Observations From the Venice Film Festival

    Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency. Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision […]

  • Toronto: FilmNation Selling '47 Meters Down

    Toronto: FilmNation Selling '47 Meters Down 2' International Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

    Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency. Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision […]

  • Adam Venit, Trena VenitPerry Rubenstein Gallery

    Adam Venit Planning to Leave WME

    Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency. Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision […]

  • THE PREDATOR Fox

    Fox Deletes Scene From 'The Predator' With Registered Sex Offender

    Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency. Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision […]

  • Mario Martone poses for photographers at

    Venice: Mario Martone on Island as Seedbed of Change in 'Capri Revolution'

    Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency. Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision […]

  • 'The Nightingale' Review: Jennifer Kent's Shattering

    Venice Film Review: 'The Nightingale'

    Less then a year after stepping down as the head of William Morris Endeavor’s motion picture department due to a sexual assault accusation, Adam Venit is making plans to leave the agency. Sources wouldn’t get into specifics, but say last year’s sexual assault scandal was one of many reasons that factored into Venit’s eventual decision […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad