Executive Adam Pincus Out at First Look Media (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
adam-pincus-first-look-media
CREDIT: First Look Media

Adam Pincus, First Look Media’s executive VP of programming and content, has left the New York-based film and TV company.

A First Look spokesperson told Variety that Pincus is no longer with the organization, founded by eBay billionaire Pierre Omidyar, and that a search is underway for his replacement. Reasons for his exit are unknown.

Pincus did not immediately respond to request for comment. Interim leadership was not clear at the studio behind films like Oscar best picture winner “Spotlight,” the acclaimed “Leave No Trace” starring Ben Foster and directed by Debra Granik, and the Sony release “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” with Denzel Washington. In early 2017 the studio brought in AMC and Paramount TV executive Jason Fisher to head production, as well as Ryan Heller to take the lead on acquisitions.

In addition to film and TV arms, First Look counts an editorial and activist division that includes web publication the Intercept, documentary label Field of Vision and the Press Freedom Defense Fund, which supports journalists and whistleblowers.

Upcoming projects for the studio include “On The Other Side,” about embedded journalist Kate Webb who was captured while covering the Vietnam War, as well as the directorial debut of “Silence” DP Rodrigo Prieto.

