Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney Movie ‘Vice’ to Open Christmas Day

Annapurna Pictures has set Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” to open on Dec. 25, 2018.

The pic stars Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, and Sam Rockwell as President George W. Bush.

The film follows the story of how Cheney, a bureaucratic Washington insider, quietly became one of the most powerful men in the world as vice president to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe.

Cheney served in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush before becoming the CEO of Halliburton. He was VP between 2001 and 2009 under George W. Bush and was at the center of foreign policy as that administration pursued post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq along with “enhanced interrogation” programs against suspected terrorists.

The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, LisaGay Hamilton, Shea Whigham, and Eddie Marsan.

McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions and Brad Pitt’s Plan B is on board to produce.

McKay directed from his own screenplay. Producers are Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner through Plan B along McKay and his Gary Sanchez partners, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick.

By landing the December release date, Annapurna has now added another awards-season contender to the race after McKay’s last movie, “The Big Short,” saw success with that date.