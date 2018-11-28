Adam Devine to Star in CBS Films’ Comedy ‘Lexi’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Workaholics” and “Pitch Perfect” actor Adam Devine is set to co-star in the CBS Films’ comedy “Lexi,” sources tell Variety.

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, who wrote the original “The Hangover” and helmed “Bad Moms,” are on board to direct from a script they wrote. Suzanne Todd (“Bad Moms”) is producing.

The movie is described as what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life. Sources say Devine’s character falls in love with an A.I. who appears throughout his smart devices.

Mark Ross and Alex Ginno are overseeing the project for CBS Films which is expected to begin production this January in California.

Devine co-created and starred in “Workaholics,” which ran for seven seasons on Comedy Central. He recently appeared in the Netflix comedies “Game Over, Man” and “Where We First Met” and can be seen next in New Line’s “Isn’t It Romantic” opposite of Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. Devine is also in the upcoming HBO comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones” with John Goodman and Danny McBride. Other credits include “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” alongside Zac Efron, and “The Intern.”

He is repped by WME, Avalon Management and Morris Yorn.