Trump-Putin Documentary ‘Active Measures’ Sets August Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Active Measures

Super LTD has acquired Jack Bryan’s documentary “Active Measures,” which details the decades-long connection between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and set an Aug. 31 release.

The film, which premiered in April at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, includes reporting on Trump’s alleged dealings with Russian mob figures, and analysis on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US Presidential Election.

The release will be day and date with exclusive theatrical engagements in New York and Los Angeles and on digital platforms.

Bryan alleges in the the film that Putin has engaged for 30 years in covert political warfare devised to disrupt, influence, and ultimately control world events through cyber attacks, propaganda campaigns, and corruption. He asserts that the trail of money, real estate, mob connections, and on the record confessions lead directly back to the White House.

The film includes interviews with Senator John McCain, Hillary Clinton, former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Steven Hall (former CIA Chief of Russia Operations), author Michael Isikoff, John Podesta, Jeremy Bash (former CIA Chief of Staff and Pentagon Chief of Staff), and James Woolsey (former CIA director). Produced by Shooting Films’ Bryan, Laura DuBois, and Marley Clements, “Active Measures” was co-written by Bryan and Clements.

Related

“When we embarked on this project we thought we’d find a scandal but what we uncovered was the greatest threat to democracy in almost a century,” Bryan said. “It is impossible to understand what is happening today unless you know how it started and why. Once you do the news becomes terrifyingly predictable.”

Bryan began filming May 10, 2017, the day after Trump fired James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The title of the film is a Soviet term for the actions of political warfare conducted by the Soviet and Russian security services to influence the course of world events. The deal was negotiated by Super LTD and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Super LTD’s debut film was Anthony Bourdain’s “Wasted: The Story of Food Waste.” Shooting Films has produced the “The Living” and the short films “And After All”, “Public Speaking” and “Time.”

Super LTD released a trailer Thursday for “Active Measures,” which premiered on the “Morning Joe” talk show:

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Trump-Putin Documentary 'Active Measures' Sets August

    Trump-Putin Documentary 'Active Measures' Sets August Release

    Super LTD has acquired Jack Bryan’s documentary “Active Measures,” which details the decades-long connection between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and set an Aug. 31 release. The film, which premiered in April at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, includes reporting on Trump’s alleged dealings with Russian mob figures, and analysis on Russia’s meddling in […]

  • Coincoin and the Extra Humans

    Bruno Dumont Initiates Shoot of Joan of Arc Sequel, ’Jeanne’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Super LTD has acquired Jack Bryan’s documentary “Active Measures,” which details the decades-long connection between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and set an Aug. 31 release. The film, which premiered in April at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, includes reporting on Trump’s alleged dealings with Russian mob figures, and analysis on Russia’s meddling in […]

  • Director Susanna Fogel on Sam Heughan

    'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Director Susanna Fogel on Female Friendship and Sam Heughan

    Super LTD has acquired Jack Bryan’s documentary “Active Measures,” which details the decades-long connection between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and set an Aug. 31 release. The film, which premiered in April at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, includes reporting on Trump’s alleged dealings with Russian mob figures, and analysis on Russia’s meddling in […]

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Compares Itself to Uber in Bizarre Press Release

    Super LTD has acquired Jack Bryan’s documentary “Active Measures,” which details the decades-long connection between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and set an Aug. 31 release. The film, which premiered in April at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, includes reporting on Trump’s alleged dealings with Russian mob figures, and analysis on Russia’s meddling in […]

  • Oscars: Romania Selects 'Barbarians' as Academy

    Oscars: Romania Selects 'Barbarians' as Academy Awards Entry

    Super LTD has acquired Jack Bryan’s documentary “Active Measures,” which details the decades-long connection between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and set an Aug. 31 release. The film, which premiered in April at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, includes reporting on Trump’s alleged dealings with Russian mob figures, and analysis on Russia’s meddling in […]

  • Chile’s Dominga Sotomayor Talks ‘Too Late

    Dominga Sotomayor on ‘Too Late to Die Young,’ Growing Up Fast in 1990 Chile

    Super LTD has acquired Jack Bryan’s documentary “Active Measures,” which details the decades-long connection between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and set an Aug. 31 release. The film, which premiered in April at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, includes reporting on Trump’s alleged dealings with Russian mob figures, and analysis on Russia’s meddling in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad