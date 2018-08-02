Trump-Putin Documentary ‘Active Measures’ Sets August Release

Super LTD has acquired Jack Bryan’s documentary “Active Measures,” which details the decades-long connection between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and set an Aug. 31 release.

The film, which premiered in April at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, includes reporting on Trump’s alleged dealings with Russian mob figures, and analysis on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US Presidential Election.

The release will be day and date with exclusive theatrical engagements in New York and Los Angeles and on digital platforms.

Bryan alleges in the the film that Putin has engaged for 30 years in covert political warfare devised to disrupt, influence, and ultimately control world events through cyber attacks, propaganda campaigns, and corruption. He asserts that the trail of money, real estate, mob connections, and on the record confessions lead directly back to the White House.

The film includes interviews with Senator John McCain, Hillary Clinton, former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Steven Hall (former CIA Chief of Russia Operations), author Michael Isikoff, John Podesta, Jeremy Bash (former CIA Chief of Staff and Pentagon Chief of Staff), and James Woolsey (former CIA director). Produced by Shooting Films’ Bryan, Laura DuBois, and Marley Clements, “Active Measures” was co-written by Bryan and Clements.

“When we embarked on this project we thought we’d find a scandal but what we uncovered was the greatest threat to democracy in almost a century,” Bryan said. “It is impossible to understand what is happening today unless you know how it started and why. Once you do the news becomes terrifyingly predictable.”

Bryan began filming May 10, 2017, the day after Trump fired James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The title of the film is a Soviet term for the actions of political warfare conducted by the Soviet and Russian security services to influence the course of world events. The deal was negotiated by Super LTD and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Super LTD’s debut film was Anthony Bourdain’s “Wasted: The Story of Food Waste.” Shooting Films has produced the “The Living” and the short films “And After All”, “Public Speaking” and “Time.”

Super LTD released a trailer Thursday for “Active Measures,” which premiered on the “Morning Joe” talk show: