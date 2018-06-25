Academy Invites Record 928 New Members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited a record number of new members, extending invites to 928 people.

That Academy topped last year’s record of 774 new members.

In an ongoing effort to diversify its ranks following uproar over the lack of African-American nominees, which culminated in 2016’s #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the Oscars’ governing body’s new class is 49% female, boosting the total representation of women from 28% in 2017 to 31%. Meanwhile, 38% of the new class is comprised of people of color, upping their representation from 13% in 2017 to 16%.

Some of the big-name actors include Daniel Kaluuya, Mindy Kaling, Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Blake Lively, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, Randall Park, Daisy Ridley, Timothee Chalamet, Hong Chau, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Blake Lively, Regina Hall, Rashida Jones, Lily James, Lily Collins, Chloe Grace Moretz, Olivia Munn, Kal Penn, Pedro Pascal, Amber Tamblyn, Damon Wayans, Gina Rodriguez, Sarah Silverman, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Directors invited to join the Academy include Angela Robinson (“Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”), Justin Simien (“Dear White People”), and Sean Baker (“The Florida Project”). International filmmakers include Luca Guadagnino, Chloe Zhao, Nadine Labaki, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, and Ziad Doueiri.

Here’s the full list of invited members:

Actors

Hiam Abbass – “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Visitor”

Damián Alcázar – “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian,” “El Crimen del Padre Amaro”

Naveen Andrews – “Mighty Joe Young,” “The English Patient”

Gemma Arterton – “Their Finest,” “Quantum of Solace”

Zawe Ashton – “Nocturnal Animals,” “Blitz”

Eileen Atkins – “Gosford Park,” “Cold Mountain”

Hank Azaria – “Anastasia,” “The Birdcage”

Doona Bae – “Cloud Atlas,” “The Host”

Christine Baranski – “Miss Sloane,” “Mamma Mia!”

Carlos Bardem – “Assassin’s Creed,” “Che”

Irene Bedard – “Smoke Signals,” “Pocahontas”

Bill Bellamy – “Any Given Sunday,” “love jones”

Haley Bennett – “Thank You for Your Service,” “The Girl on the Train”

Tammy Blanchard – “Into the Woods,” “Moneyball”

Sofia Boutella – “The Mummy,” “Atomic Blonde”

Diana Bracho – “A Ti Te Queria Encontrar,” “Y Tu Mamá También”

Alice Braga – “I Am Legend,” “City of God”

Andre Braugher – “Salt,” “Primal Fear”

Abigail Breslin – “August: Osage County,” “Little Miss Sunshine”

Alison Brie – “The Post,” “The Disaster Artist”

Joy Bryant – “Bobby,” “Get Rich or Die Tryin’”

Hannibal Buress – “Blockers,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Vanessa Bell Calloway – “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Coming to America”

Javier Cámara – “Talk to Her,” “Sex and Lucia”

Jaime Camil – “Coco,” “Pulling Strings”

Tantoo Cardinal – “Wind River,” “Dances With Wolves”

Elpidia Carrillo – “Nine Lives,” “Predator”

Timothée Chalamet – “Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”

Sylvia Chang – “Love Education,” “20:30:40”

Dave Chappelle – “Chi-Raq,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”

Soumitra Chatterjee – “Bridge,” “Days and Nights in the Forest”

Hong Chau – “Downsizing,” “Inherent Vice”

Anna Chlumsky – “The End of the Tour,” “My Girl”

Emilia Clarke – “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Me before You”

Noel Clarke – “Brotherhood,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”

Aurore Clément – “A Bigger Splash,” “Paris, Texas”

Lily Collins – “Okja,” “Mirror Mirror”

Olivia Colman – “The Lobster,” “Tyrannosaur”

Ricardo Darín – “Wild Tales,” “The Secret in Their Eyes”

Elizabeth Debicki – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “The Great Gatsby”

Natalia De Molina – “Kiki, Love to Love,” “Food and Shelter”

Rossy De Palma – “Broken Embraces,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”

Eugenio Derbez – “Overboard,” “How to Be a Latin Lover”

Rosana DeSoto – “La Bamba,” “About Last Night…”

Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall,” “Everybody Wants Some!!”

Melonie Diaz – “Fruitvale Station,” “Be Kind Rewind”

Kim Dickens – “Gone Girl,” “House of Sand and Fog”

Dale Dickey – “Hell or High Water,” “Winter’s Bone”

Taye Diggs – “Rent,” “Chicago”

Madhuri Dixit – “Bucket List,” “Devdas”

Ann Dowd – “Captain Fantastic,” “Compliance”

Verónica Echegui – “Let Yourself Go!,” “Katmandú, un Espejo en el Cielo”

Taron Egerton – “Eddie the Eagle,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service”

Aunjanue Ellis – “The Help,” “Ray”

Omar Epps – “Traffik,” “Love and Basketball”

Ato Essandoh – “Jason Bourne,” “Django Unchained”

Marta Etura – “The Impossible,” “Sleep Tight”

Ali Fazal – “Victoria & Abdul,” “Furious 7”

Isla Fisher – “Nocturnal Animals,” “Wedding Crashers”

Paulina García – “The Desert Bride,”Gloria”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo – “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Murder on the Orient Express”

Daniel Giménez Cacho – “Zama,” “Blancanieves”

Ernesto Gómez Cruz – “El Crimen del Padre Amaro,” “El Imperio de la Fortuna”

Eva Green – “Casino Royale,” “Kingdom of Heaven”

Jennifer Grey – “Dirty Dancing,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Blanca Guerra – “Santa Sangre,” “El Imperio de la Fortuna”

Danai Gurira – “Black Panther,” “Mother of George”

Javier Gutiérrez – “Assassin’s Creed,” “Marshland”

Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez – “Bordertown,” “El Norte”

Ha Jung-woo – “The Handmaiden,” “The Yellow Sea”

Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip,” “Keanu”

Regina Hall – “Girls Trip,” “Scary Movie”

Chin Han – “Contagion,” “The Dark Knight”

Corey Hawkins – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Straight Outta Compton”

Lena Headey – “The Purge,” “300”

Shirley Henderson – “Meek’s Cutoff,” “Trainspotting”

André Holland – “Moonlight,” “Selma”

Celia Imrie – “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “Calendar Girls”

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde – “Last Flight to Abuja,” “A Private Storm”

Lily James – “Darkest Hour,” “Cinderella”

Ken Jeong – “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Hangover”

Jo Jin-woong – “The Handmaiden,” “Assassination”

Rashida Jones – “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “The Social Network”

Toby Jones – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Infamous”

Mindy Kaling – “Ocean’s 8,” “A Wrinkle in Time”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Black Panther,” “Get Out”

Takeshi Kaneshiro – “Red Cliff,” “House of Flying Daggers”

Anil Kapoor – “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Taal”

Julie Kavner – “The Simpsons Movie,” “Hannah and Her Sisters”

Zoe Kazan – “The Big Sick,” “Ruby Sparks”

Shah Rukh Khan – “Chennai Express,” “Devdas”

Q’orianka Kilcher – “Hostiles,” “The New World”

Kim Min-hee – “On the Beach at Night Alone,” “The Handmaiden”

Diane Kruger – “In the Fade,” “Inglourious Basterds”

Andy Lau – “House of Flying Daggers,” “Infernal Affairs”

Bárbara Lennie – “Magical Girl,” “The Skin I Live In”

Harry Lennix – “Ray,” “Titus”

Adrian Lester – “The Day after Tomorrow,” “Primary Colors”

Jenifer Lewis – “The Princess and the Frog,” “Corrina, Corrina”

Blake Lively – “The Age of Adaline,” “The Town”

George Lopez – “Rio,” “Real Women Have Curves”

Derek Luke – “Miracle at St. Anna,” “Antwone Fisher”

Melanie Lynskey – “The Informant!,” “Up in the Air”

Mía Maestro – “The Motorcycle Diaries,” “Frida”

Art Malik – “The Wolfman,” “True Lies”

Jena Malone – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Into the Wild”

Sandy Martin – “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Napoleon Dynamite”

Carmen Maura – “Volver,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”

Audra McDonald – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Ricki and the Flash”

Ángela Molina – “Broken Embraces,” “That Obscure Object of Desire”

Jordi Mollà – “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” “Blow”

Chloë Grace Moretz – “Hugo,” “Kick-Ass”

Wunmi Mosaku – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Madhabi Mukherjee – “The Big City,” “Charulata”

Olivia Munn – “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Magic Mike”

Kumail Nanjiani* – “The Big Sick,” “Hello, My Name Is Doris”

Julianne Nicholson – “I, Tonya,” “August: Osage County”

Eduardo Noriega – “Vantage Point,” “Open Your Eyes”

Rubén Ochandiano – “Biutiful,” “Broken Embraces”

Issei Ogata – “Silence,” “Yi Yi”

John Ortiz – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Silver Linings Playbook”

Randall Park – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Snatched”

Pedro Pascal – “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “The Adjustment Bureau”

Kal Penn – “The Namesake,” “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”

Mekhi Phifer – “8 Mile,” “Soul Food”

Wendell Pierce – “Selma,” “Horrible Bosses”

Alison Pill – “Midnight in Paris,” “Milk”

Bel Powley – “Mary Shelley,” “The Diary of a Teenage Girl”

Tahar Rahim – “The Past,” “A Prophet”

Tony Revolori – “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Trevante Rhodes – “12 Strong,” “Moonlight”

Joely Richardson – “Red Sparrow,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Daisy Ridley – “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Gina Rodriguez – “Annihilation,” “Deepwater Horizon”

Alba Rohrwacher – “The Wonders,” “I Am Love”

María Rojo – “Under the Same Moon,” “Esmeralda Comes by Night”

Amy Schumer – “I Feel Pretty,” “Trainwreck”

Kyra Sedgwick – “The Edge of Seventeen,” “The Woodsman”

Emmanuelle Seigner – “Venus in Fur,” “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”

Léa Seydoux – “Spectre,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color”

Naseeruddin Shah – “The League of Extraordinary Gentleman,” “Monsoon Wedding”

Harry Shearer – “A Mighty Wind,” “This Is Spinal Tap”

Sarah Silverman – “Battle of the Sexes,” “Wreck-It Ralph”

Jean Smart – “Garden State,” “Guinevere”

Jada Pinkett Smith – “Girls Trip,” “Set It Off”

Roger Guenveur Smith – “Dope,” “Do the Right Thing”

Yeardley Smith – “The Simpsons Movie,” “As Good as It Gets”

Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything,” “The Hunger Games”

Mark Strong – “The Imitation Game,” “Zero Dark Thirty”

Emma Suárez – “Julieta,” “The Mosquito Net”

Tika Sumpter – “Southside with You,” “Get On Up”

Tabu – “Life of Pi,” “The Namesake”

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “The Last Emperor”

Saïd Taghmaoui – “Wonder Woman,” “Three Kings”

Amber Tamblyn – “127 Hours,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

Larenz Tate – “Crash,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

Miles Teller – “Thank You for Your Service,” “Whiplash”

Juno Temple – “Wonder Wheel,” “Atonement”

Liv Tyler – “The Incredible Hulk,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

Blair Underwood – “Something New,” “Rules of Engagement”

Daniela Vega – “A Fantastic Woman,” “The Guest”

Quvenzhané Wallis – “Annie,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Damon Wayans – “Bamboozled,” “Major Payne”

Ben Whishaw – “Bright Star,” “I’m Not There”

Michael K. Williams – “Inherent Vice,” “12 Years a Slave”

Penelope Wilton – “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “Match Point”

Benedict Wong – “Doctor Strange,” “The Martian”

Evan Rachel Wood – “The Wrestler,” “Thirteen”

Casting Directors

Tiffany Little Canfield – “Hotel Artemis,” “The Greatest Showman”

Kristy Carlson – “Wonder Woman,” “Happy Feet”

Kathleen Chopin – “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Sheila Jaffe – “Ted,” “The Fighter”

Terri Taylor – “Get Out,” “Whiplash”

Cinematographers

Thimios Bakatakis – “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “The Lobster”

Christophe Beaucarne – “Django,” “Mr. Nobody”

Giora Bejach – “Foxtrot,” “Lebanon”

Céline Bozon – “Félicité,” “Black Heaven”

Bobby Bukowski – “The Dinner,” “The Messenger”

Benjamín Echazarretta – “A Fantastic Woman,” “Gloria”

Bonnie Elliott – “Spear,” “Teenage Kicks”

Tommaso Fiorilli – “The Insult,” “Go Home”

Peter Flinckenberg – “Woodshock,” “Every Other Couple”

David Gallego – “Siete Cabezas (The Sacrifice),” “Embrace of the Serpent”

Dana Gonzales – “Shot Caller,” “Incarnate”

Máté Herbai – “On Body and Soul,” “Well”

Paula Huidobro – “Oh Lucy!,” “Permanent”

Hossein Jafarian – “Sara and Ayda,” “The Salesman”

Matthew Jensen – “Wonder Woman,” “Fantastic Four”

Rainer Klausmann – “In the Fade,” “Diana”

Mikhail Krichman – “Loveless,” “Leviathan”

Irina Lubtchansky – “Ismael’s Ghosts,” “My Golden Days”

Pedro Luque – “Desiree (Dermaphoria),” “Don’t Breathe”

Mihai Mălaimare – “November Criminals,” “A Walk among the Tombstones”

Claire Mathon – “A Violent Life,” “Staying Vertical”

Michael McDonough – “Leave No Trace,” “Winter’s Bone”

Anil Mehta – “Secret Superstar,” “Rockstar”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – “Call Me by Your Name,” “Antonia.”

Urszula Pontikos – “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” “Second Coming”

Jonathan Sela – “Atomic Blonde,” “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Warwick Thornton – “Sweet Country,” “Septembers of Shiraz”

Quyen Tran – “The Little Hours,” “The Automatic Hate”

Fredrik Wenzel – “The Square,” “Force Majeure”

Alexis Zabé – “The Florida Project,” “Post Tenebras Lux”

Costume Designers

Dolly Ahluwalia – “Haider,” “Vicky Donor”

Gabriele Binder – “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” “The Lives of Others”

Stephanie Collie – “Layer Cake,” “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”

Gabriela Diaque – “Babel,” “Amores Perros”

Caroline Eselin – “Moonlight,” “The Paperboy”

Mariestela Fernández – “La Dictadura Perfecta (The Perfect Dictatorship),” “El Infierno (Hell)”

Mary Ellen Fields

Caroline Harris – “Legend,” “A Knight’s Tale”

Kate Hawley – “Crimson Peak,” “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Lala Huete – “El Greco,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”

Monika Jacobs – “Lessons of a Dream,” “Run Lola Run”

Jo Sang-gyeong – “The Handmaiden,” “Oldboy”

Jennifer Johnson – “I, Tonya,” “20th Century Women”

Fabienne Katany – “Paris-Manhattan,” “French Twist”

Pierre-Jean Larroque – “Marguerite,” “Lautrec”

Lee Pik-kwan – “Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons,” “Infernal Affairs”

Manish Malhotra – “Om Shanti Om,” “Kai Ho Naa Ho”

Susan Matheson – “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

Graciela Mazón – “The Flowers of War,” “Nacho Libre”

Virginie Montel – “Mesrine: Public Enemy #1,” “A Prophet”

April Napier – “Lady Bird,” “The Cell”

Isabelle Pannetier – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Intouchables”

Beth Pasternak – “Ararat,” “The Sweet Hereafter”

Jane Petrie – “Moon,” “28 Weeks Later”

Gersha Phillips – “Miles Ahead,” “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Anaïs Romand – “La Danseuse (The Dancer),” “Saint Laurent”

Carine Sarfati – “ The Connection,” “Monsieur N.”

Luis Sequeira – “The Shape of Water,” “Mama”

Laura Jean Shannon – “Scott Pilgrim vs the World,” “Iron Man”

Louise Stjernsward – “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “Made in Dagenham”

Malgosia Turzanska – “Hell or High Water,” “Maggie’s Plan”

Designers

Paul Denham Austerberry – “The Shape of Water,” “X-Men”

Deryck Blake – “Total Recall,” “A History of Violence”

Aline Bonetto – “A Very Long Engagement,” “Amélie”

Subrata Chakraborty – “24,” “Haider”

James Chinlund – “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Requiem for a Dream”

Jimmy Chow – “Tron: Legacy,” “Snow Falling on Cedars”

Robin Citrin – “The Aviator,” “Rain Man”

William Cone – “Cars,” “Toy Story 2”

Mike Fantasia – “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Memoirs of a Geisha”

Ellen Freund – “Nocturnal Animals,” “A River Runs through It”

Collin Grant – “Furious 7,” “Underworld”

Karen Schulz Gropman – “Fences,” “August: Osage County”

Douglas Harlocker – “Blade Runner 2049,” “Independence Day”

Hwarng Wern Ying – “Silence,” “Three Times”

Deborah Jensen – “The Post,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Ilt Jones – “Black Panther,” “Kong: Skull Island”

Michele Laliberte – “The Smurfs 2,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Simone Leclerc – “Riddick,” “Immortals”

James R. Lin – “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” “Lady in the Water”

Rose Marie McSherry – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Véronique Melery – “Phantom Thread,” “Defiance”

Keiko Mitsumatsu – “Our Little Sister,” “Nobody Knows”

Cecilia Montiel – “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “Desperado”

Emma Pill – “Spectre,” “Mamma Mia!”

Alessandra Querzola – “Blade Runner 2049,” “Charlie Wilson’s War”

Sue Quinn – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Edge of Tomorrow”

Amit Ray – “Rangoon,” “Haider”

Richard Roberts – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Ryu Seong-hie – “The Handmaiden,” “The Front Line”

Oliver Scholl – “Suicide Squad,” “Edge of Tomorrow”

Wang Kuo – “The Great Wall,” “A Woman, a Gun and a Noodle Shop”

Gregory Weimerskirch – “Southpaw,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

Directors

Sean Baker*– “The Florida Project,” “Tangerine”

Clio Barnard – “The Selfish Giant,” “The Arbor”

Laurent Cantet – “The Workshop,” “The Class”

Ziad Doueiri* – “The Insult,” “The Attack”

Craig Gillespie – “I, Tonya,” “Lars and the Real Girl”

Michel Gondry – “Microbe and Gasoline,” “The We and the I”

Luca Guadagnino – “ Call Me by Your Name,” “I Am Love”

Hong Sang-soo* – “The Day After,” “On the Beach at Night Alone”

Leon Ichaso – “Piñero,” “Bitter Sugar”

Annemarie Jacir – “Wajib,” “When I Saw You”

Jean-Pierre Jeunet – “A Very Long Engagement,” “Amélie”

Wanuri Kahiu – “Rafiki,” “From a Whisper”

Nadine Labaki – “Capernaum,” “Where Do We Go Now?”

Lee Chang-dong – “Poetry,” “Burning”

Lou Ye – “Blind Massage,” “Love and Bruises”

Lech Majewski – “Field of Dogs,” “Angelus”

Andy Muschietti – “It,” “Mama”

Ruben Östlund* – “The Square,” “Force Majeure”

Rachel Perkins – “Jasper Jones,” “Bran Nue Dae”

Angela Robinson – “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” “Herbie: Fully Loaded”

Alice Rohrwacher – “Happy as Lazzaro,” “The Wonders”

Justin Simien – “Dear White People”

Béla Tarr* – “The Turin Horse,” “The Man from London”

Aisling Walsh – “Maudie,” “The Daisy Chain”

Chloé Zhao* – “The Rider,” “Songs My Brother Taught Me”

Rebecca Zlotowski – “Planétarium,” “Grand Central”

Documentary

Evgeny Afineevsky – “Cries from Syria,” “Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”

Claire Aguilar – “The Interrupters,” “Last Train Home”

Maite Alberdi – “Los Niños (The Grown-Ups),” “La Once (Tea Time)”

Greg Barker – “The Final Year,” “Sergio”

Francisco Bello – “The Reagan Show,” “Salim Baba”

Julie Parker Benello – “The Barber of Birmingham,” “Blue Vinyl”

Lillian Benson* – “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” “Wounded Knee”

Mahen Bonetti

Dora Bouchoucha – “Ouled Ammar (A Doomed Generation),” “It Was Better Tomorrow”

Pietra Brettkelly – “Yellow Is Forbidden,” “A Flickering Truth”

Jenny Carchman – “Citizen Jane: Battle for the City,” “Koch”

Katy Chevigny – “E-Team,” “1971”

Petra Costa – “Olmo & the Seagull,” “Elena”

Natasha Dack-Ojumu – “The Lovers and the Despot,” “After the Apocalypse”

Paco de Onís – “500 Years,” “Granito: How to Nail a Dictator”

Tom Donahue – “Thank You for Your Service,” “Casting By”

Sara Dosa – “Audrie & Daisy,” “The Last Season”

Du Haibin – “A Young Patriot,” “1428”

Sigrid Dyekjaer – “Something Better to Come,” “The Monastery”

Don Edkins – “Mama Africa,” “Please Vote for Me”

Wendy Ettinger – “The War Room,” “Hotel Gramercy Park”

Fan Jian – “Still Tomorrow,” “Wu Tu, My Land”

Feras Fayyad – “Last Men in Aleppo,” “Untold Stories”

Greg Finton – “He Named Me Malala,” “It Might Get Loud”

Yance Ford – “Strong Island,” “The Ballad of Esequiel Hernández”

Tony Gerber – “Jane,” “Full Battle Rattle”

Sari Gilman – “Trapped,” “Kings Point”

Everardo González – “La Libertad del Diablo (Devil’s Freedom),” “Drought (Cuates de Australia)”

Barak Goodman – “Oklahoma City,” “Scottsboro: An American Tragedy”

Sabrina Schmidt Gordon – “Quest,” “BaddDDD Sonia Sanchez”

Catherine Gund – “Chavela,” “Born to Fly: Elizabeth Streb vs. Gravity”

Carla Gutierrez – “RBG,” “When Two Worlds Collide”

David Heilbroner – “Traffic Stop,” “Stonewall Uprising”

Lynn Hershman Leeson – “!Women Art Revolution,” “Strange Culture”

Tatiana Huezo – “Tempestad,” “The Tiniest Place”

Leslie Iwerks – “Citizen Hearst,” “Recycled Life”

Alexandra Johnes – “Holy Hell,” “Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God”

Gema Juarez Allen – “Ruben Blades Is Not My Name,” “Soldado”

Senain Kheshgi – “The Diplomat,” “Project Kashmir”

Simon Kilmurry – “If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front,” “My Perestroika”

Philippa Kowarsky – “Night Will Fall,” “The Gatekeepers”

Jennifer M. Kroot – “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin,” “To Be Takei”

David Lawson – “The Stuart Hall Project,” “The Nine Muses”

James LeBrecht – “The Force,” “Extremis”

Caroline Libresco – “American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs,” “Sunset Story”

Daniel Lindsay – “LA 92,” “Undefeated”

Stephen Maing – “Crime + Punishment,” “High Tech, Low Life”

Steven Markovitz – “Beats of the Antonov,” “Behind the Rainbow”

TJ Martin – “LA 92,” “Undefeated”

Ivy Meeropol – “Indian Point,” “Heir to an Execution”

Robb Moss – “Secrecy,” “The Same River Twice”

Laura Nix – “ Inventing Tomorrow,” “The Yes Men Are Revolting”

Femi Odugbemi – “Literature, Language, and Literalism,” “Bariga Boy”

Jeff Orlowski – “Chasing Coral,” “Chasing Ice”

Nikki Parrott – “McCullin,” “Only When I Dance”

Cecilia A. Peck – “Brave Miss World,” “Shut Up & Sing”

Josh Penn – “Contemporary Color,” “The Last Season”

Pedro Pimenta – “A Ilha dos Espíritos (Island of Spirits),” “Memories of Dreams”

Martina Radwan – “The Final Year,” “Saving Face”

Maria Augusta Ramos – “Morro dos Prazeres (Hill of Pleasures),” “Justice (Justiça)”

Jenny Raskin – “Here Come the Videofreex,” “On Hostile Ground”

B. Ruby Rich

Caitrin Rogers – “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble,” ”20 Feet from Stardom”

Jenna Rosher – “Janis: Little Girl Blue,” “Jesus Camp”

Bill Ross – “Western,” “Tchoupitoulas”

Turner Ross – “Western,” “Tchoupitoulas”

Andrew Rossi – “The First Monday in May,” “Ivory Tower”

Bernardo Ruiz – “Kingdom of Shadows,” “Reportero”

Juan Carlos Rulfo – “Those Who Remain,” “In the Pit”

Toby Shimin – “32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide,” “Buck”

Mohamed Siam – “Amal,” “Whose Country?”

Marcia Smith – “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution,” “Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple”

Helena Solberg – “Palavra (En)cantada,” “Carmen Miranda: Bananas Is My Business”

Nicole Stott – “Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist,” “Keep Quiet”

Marty Syjuco – “Almost Sunrise,” “Give Up Tomorrow”

Orinne J.T. Takagi – “Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People,” “4 Little Girls”

Tan Pin Pin – “To Singapore, with Love,” “Singapore GaGa”

Clay Tweel – “Gleason,” “Finders Keepers”

Iikka Vehkalahti – “Machines,” “Tarinoiden Suomi (The Stories of Finland)”

Lois Vossen – “Tower,” “Newtown”

Nanfu Wang – “I Am Another You,” “Hooligan Sparrow”

Caroline Waterlow – “O.J.: Made in America,” “Cutie and the Boxer”

Marco Williams – “Two Towns of Jasper,” “In Search of Our Fathers”

Lana Wilson – “The Departure,” “After Tiller”

Chi-hui Yang

Executives

Lauren Abrahams

Chelsea Barnard

Daniel Berger

Kristin Burr

Daria Cercek

Samuel Dickerman

Shana Eddy-Grouf

Lizzie Francke

Rose Garnett

Walter Hamada

Sharon Harel-Cohen

Peter Kang

Caroline Kaplan

Andy Kim

Ann Le Cam

Kristin Lowe

Troy Andrew Lum

Alex Mahon

Joe Matukewicz

Mary T. McLaren

Charlotte Mickie

Greg Mooradian

Diane Nelson

Lisa Nishimura

Scott Parish

Palak Patel

Chris Petrikin

Claire Rudnick Polstein

Milan Popelka

Tessa Ross

Ron Sanders

Lisa Schwartz

Rachel Shane

Ray Strache

Karen Rupert Toliver*

Tony Vinciquerra

Michael Weber

Diana Williams

Wang Zhongjun

Wang Zhonglei

Yu Dong

Film Editors

Jonathan Amos – “Paddington 2,” “Baby Driver”

Laurence Bawedin – “8 Women,” “Under the Sand”

Lillian Benson* – “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” “Fair Game?”

Ken Blackwell – “Ouija,” “The Expendables”

Valerio Bonelli – “Darkest Hour,” “The Martian”

Anita Brandt Burgoyne – “That’s What She Said,” “Legally Blonde”

Nicolas Chaudeurge – “Still Alice,” “Wuthering Heights”

Matt Chessé – “World War Z,” “Finding Neverland”

Cheung Ka-Fai – “Rise of the Legend,” “All’s Well, Ends Well”

Andrea Chignoli – “Princess,” “The Blind Christ”

Walter Fasano – “Call Me by Your Name,” “Bota”

Jon Gregory – “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “In Bruges”

Karen Harley – “Zama,” “Once upon a Time Veronica”

Lee Haxall – “Crazy, Stupid, Love.,” “Meet the Fockers”

Harry Hitner* – “Ferdinand,” “Rio”

Clare Knight – “Kung Fu Panda” series,” “Madagascar”

Steen Johannessen – “Last Men in Aleppo,” “Who We Were”

Felipe Lacerda – “Secrets of the Tribe,” “Garapa”

Anna Mass – “Loveless,” “Leviathan”

Joi McMillon – “Lemon,” “Moonlight”

Marion Monnier – “Personal Shopper,” “Eden”

Jane Moran – “Only the Dead See the End of War,” “Ramona and Beezus”

Nelly Quettier – “Tour de France,” “The Intruder”

Patricia Rommel – “First They Killed My Father,” “The Lives of Others”

Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir – “Deadpool 2,” “Atomic Blonde”

Elena Ruiz – “Eva,” “The Orphanage”

Soledad Salfate – “A Fantastic Woman,” “Gloria”

Ballu Saluja – “Dangal,” “Touring Talkies”

Jill Savitt – “Mortdecai,” “A Walk among the Tombstones”

Hervé Schneid – “A Very Long Engagement,” “Amélie”

Jacob Secher Schulsinger – “The Square,” “Force Majeure”

Cristiano Travaglioli – “Youth,” “The Great Beauty”

Plummy Tucker – “The Invitation,” “Jennifer’s Body”

Hansjörg Weissbrich – “The Divine Order,” “Colonia”

Sidney Wolinsky – “The Shape of Water,” “Not Fade Away”

Makeup Artists & Hairstylists

Chau Siu-Mui – “Curse of the Golden Flower,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

Fionagh Cush – “Baby Driver,” “Get On Up”

Monica Huppert – “Star Trek Beyond,” “Deadpool”

Kwan Lee-Na – “House of Flying Daggers,” “Hero”

Ana Lozano – “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” “Volver”

David Malinowski – “Darkest Hour,” “Breathe”

Lori McCoy Bell – “American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”

Thomas Nellen – “True Grit,” “Seabiscuit”

Evelyne Noraz – “A Quiet Place,” “American Hustle”

Waldemar Pokromski – “The Baader Meinhof Complex,” “Schindler’s List”

Lou Sheppard – “Victoria & Abdul,” “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Arjen Tuiten – “Wonder,” “Maleficent”

Noriko Watanabe – “Silence,” “Memoirs of a Geisha”

Music

Jeff Beal – “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” “Blackfish”

Joe Bonn – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”

Carlinhos Brown – “Rio,” “Capitães da Areia”

Joanna Bruzdowicz – “I Forgot to Tell You,” “The Gleaners and I”

Ted Caplan – “The Greatest Showman,” “The Maze Runner”

Benoît Charest – “Paul à Québec,” “The Triplets of Belleville”

Lisa Coleman – “Valentino’s Ghost,” “Dangerous Minds”

Ester Dean – “Ice Age Continental Drift,” “Rio”

Fil Eisler – “Newtown,” “How to Be Single”

Melissa Etheridge – “An Inconvenient Truth,” “Boys on the Side”

Sharon Farber – “The Dove Flyer,” “When Nietzsche Wept”

Osvaldo Golijov – “The Oath,” “The Man Who Cried”

Sofia Gubaidulina – “Mary Queen of Scots,” “Vertikal”

Hauschka – “Adrift,” “Lion”

Mandy Hoffman – “The Lovers,” “Terri”

Yoko Kanno – “Our Little Sister,” “Macross Plus”

Emilio Kauderer – “The Secret in Their Eyes,” “Metegol”

Usha Khanna – “Khandala House,” “Ali Baba and 40 Thieves”

Sneha Khanwalkar – “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy,” “Gangs of Wasseypur”

Joseph Koo – “A Better Tomorrow,” “Fists of Fury”

Kendrick Lamar – “Black Panther,” “Divergent”

Lee Byung-woo – “Mother,” “The Host”

Lim Giong – “The Assassin,” “Millennium Mambo”

Stephanie Lowry – “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Tropic Thunder”

Wendy Melvoin – “Just Wright,” “Soul Food”

Jen Monnar – “Paper Towns,” “(500) Days of Summer”

Jason Moran – “13th,” “Selma”

Trevor Morris – “Olympus Has Fallen,” “Bending the Rules”

Melissa Muik – “Wonder Woman,” “Madagascar”

Dustin O’Halloran – “Lion,” “Marie Antoinette”

Daniel Pemberton – “Molly’s Game,” “Steve Jobs”

Carlton Douglas “Chuck D” Ridenhour – “He Got Game,” “Do the Right Thing”

Jeff Rona – “Generation Iron,” “White Squall”

Steven A. Saltzman – “The Revenant,” “Bewitched”

Nitin Sawhney – “Breathe,” “The Namesake”

Ilona Sekacz – “Wondrous Oblivion,” “Solomon and Gaenor”

Eric Serra – “The Fifth Element,” “Goldeneye”

Gingger Shankar – “Brahmin Bulls,” “Home”

Carlo Siliotto – “The Punisher,” “Oltremare”

Rob Simonsen – “Love, Simon,” “Foxcatcher”

Sufjan Stevens – “Call Me by Your Name,” “Beyond This Place”

Jeanette Surga – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “National Treasure”

Ahmir Khalib “Questlove” Thompson – “Detroit,” “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”

Nathan Wang – “No Man’s Land,” “Rumble in the Bronx”

Producers

Caroline Benjo – “Coco before Chanel,” “The Class”

Saïd Ben Saïd – “Elle,” “Aquarius”

Graham Broadbent – “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “In Bruges”

Lisa Bruce – “Darkest Hour,” “The Theory of Everything”

Andrea Calderwood – “Half of a Yellow Sun,” “The Last King of Scotland”

Vânia Catani – “Zama,” “Kill Me Please”

Hugues Charbonneau – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Eastern Boys”

Aditya Chopra – “Sultan,” “Veer-Zaara”

Anne Clements – “Miles,” “Quinceañera”

Lisa Cortés – “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire,” “Shadowboxer”

Pete Czernin – “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

J. Miles Dale – “The Shape of Water,” “Mama”

Jeremy Dawson – “Isle of Dogs,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Charles Gillibert – “Mustang,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Erik Hemmendorff – “The Square,” “Force Majeure”

Bridget Ikin – “Sherpa,” “An Angel at My Table”

Monica Levinson – “Captain Fantastic,” “Trumbo”

Mickey Liddell – “Jackie,” “The Grey”

Marie-Ange Luciani – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Eastern Boys”

Tendeka Matatu – “Cold Harbour,” “Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema”

Sean McKittrick – “Get Out,” “Donnie Darko”

Gerhard Meixner – “Wadjda,” “Waltz with Bashir”

Guneet Monga – “The Lunchbox,” “Masaan”

Sara Murphy – “Gemini,” “Land Ho!”

Barbara Muschietti – “It,” “Mama”

Lisa Muskat – “Compliance,” “George Washington”

Rebecca O’Brien – “I, Daniel Blake,” “The Wind That Shakes the Barley”

Oh Jung-wan – “Woman on the Beach,” “A Tale of Two Sisters”

Simon Onwurah – “Wreckers,” “Welcome II the Terrordome”

Jacky Pang Yee Wah – “The Grandmaster,” “2046”

Nira Park – “Baby Driver,” “Shaun of the Dead”

Roman Paul – “Wadjda,” “Waltz with Bashir”

Sylvie Pialat – “Timbuktu,” “Stranger by the Lake”

Steven M. Rales – “Isle of Dogs,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Elsa Reyes – “Oso Polar (Polar Bear),” “Los Parecidos (The Similars)”

Nicole Rocklin – “Spotlight,” “The Perfect Guy”

Carole Scotta – “Coco before Chanel,” “The Class”

Antoun Sehnaoui – “The Ride,” “The Insult”

Derrick Tseng – “Joe,” “Life during Wartime”

Mark Vahradian – “Deepwater Horizon,” “Red”

Vibeke Windeløv – “Dancer in the Dark,” “Breaking the Waves”

Public Relations

Rachel Aberly

Nicolette Aizenberg

Christine Anderson

Heather Artis

Lawrence Atkinson

Megan Bendis

Natalie Bjelajac

Kristin Borella

Lauri Brown

Dora Candelaria

Fabian Castro

Emmy Chang

Peter Dangerfield

Robin Davids

Vicky Eguia

Scott Feinstein

Karen Fried

Anna Fuson

Kenny Gravillis

Gabriela Lee Gutentag

Aviz Hakhamanesh

Gloria Hann

Jan Kean

Alex Kostich

Michael Kupferberg

Karen Larsen

Rachael “Bebe” Lerner

Melissa Martinez

Cathy Nam

Warren Nung

Rachel Parness

Annalee Paulo Hensley

Michael Pavlic

Brian Pianko

Lina Plath

Steve Pollard

Dana Precious

Alicia Ramirez-Wyld

John Patrick Richards

Julie Rieger

Anna Roca

Janice Roland

Isabelle Sugimoto

Shannon Treusch

Michael Tritter

Annah Zafrani

Short Films and Feature Animation

Allison Abbate – “Frankenweenie,” “The Iron Giant”

Kim Adams – “Rain or Shine,” “Small Fry”

Ali Asgari – “Gaze,” “The Silence”

Katja Benrath – “Watu Wote/All of Us,” “Tilda”

Rose Bond – “Electroflux,” “Cerridwen’s Gift”

Jongnic Bontemps – “The Big Chop,” “There Are Ghosts”

Paul Briggs – “Big Hero 6,” “Frozen”

Nick Bruno – “The Peanuts Movie,” “Ice Age Continental Drift”

Spela Cadez – “Nighthawk,” “Boles”

Sofia Carrillo – “Cerulia,” “La Casa Triste (The Sad House)”

Scott Carroll – “Ferdinand,” “The Peanuts Movie”

Martine Chartrand – “MacPherson,” “Black Soul (Ame Noire)”

Bruno Chauffard – “Despicable Me 3,” “The Secret Life of Pets”

Yarrow Cheney – “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Despicable Me”

Teresa Cheng – “Shrek Forever After,” “Madagascar”

Pedro Collantes – “Serori,” “Eskiper”

Melanie Coombs – “Mary and Max,” “Harvie Krumpet”

Michèle Cournoyer – “Accordéon,” “The Hat”

Jill Culton – “Open Season,” “Monsters, Inc.”

Cassidy Curtis – “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

Jennifer Dahlman – “Coin Operated,” “Penguins of Madagascar”

Kevin Deters – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “The Ballad of Nessie”

Karen Disher – “Rio,” “Surviving Sid”

Ann Marie Fleming – “Window Horses (The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming),” “Blue Skies”

Nick Fletcher – “Trolls,” “Home”

Kirk Garfield – “Ferdinand,” “Rio 2”

Danis Goulet – “Barefoot,” “Wapawekka”

Carlos Grangel – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,” “Shark Tale”

Hamish Grieve – “Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie,” “Rise of the Guardians”

Nicole Grindle – “Incredibles 2,” “Sanjay’s Super Team”

Yasser Hamed – “Moana,” “Big Hero 6”

Atsuko Hirayanagi – “Oh Lucy!,” “Mo Ikkai”

Harry Hitner* – “Ferdinand,” “Rio”

Brent Homman – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “Big Hero 6”

Mamoru Hosoda – “The Boy and the Beast,” “The Girl Who Leapt through Time”

Daisy Jacobs – “The Full Story,” “The Bigger Picture”

Jeong Dahee – “Man on the Chair,” “The Empty”

Yvette Kaplan – “Ice Age,” “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America”

Sunao Katabuchi – “In This Corner of the World,” “Mai Mai Miracle”

Dorota Kobiela – “Loving Vincent,” “Little Postman”

Ru Kuwahata – “Negative Space,” “Something Left, Something Taken”

Jan Lachauer – “Revolting Rhymes,” “Room on the Broom”

Josh Lawson – “The Eleven O’Clock,” “After the Credits”

Pierre Leduc – “Sing,” “Minions”

Lei Lei – “Hand-Colored No. 2,” “Recycled”

Anthony Leo – “The Breadwinner,” “Todd & the Book of Pure Evil: The End of the End”

Alexander Levenson – “Ferdinand,” “The Peanuts Movie”

Li Jie – “Coal Story,” “Three Pieces of Sincere Advice”

Liu Jian – “Have a Nice Day,” “Look at This Man”

Adolph Lusinsky – “Moana,” “Big Hero 6”

Maggie Malone – “Big Hero 6,” “The Princess and the Frog”

Joe Mancewicz – “Alvin and the Chipmunks,” “Happy Feet”

Pam Marsden Siragusa – “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” “Dinosaur”

Mauro Mueller – “A World for Raúl,” “Ge.hen’nah”

Vincent Di Nguyen – “The Peanuts Movie,” “Surviving Sid”

Fredrik Nilsson – “The Boss Baby,” “The Croods”

Kevin M. Ochs – “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Kung Fu Panda 2”

Ngozi Onwurah – “Hang Time,” “The Body Beautiful”

Mauricio Osaki – “My Father’s Truck,” “The Dust of Your Photos”

Chris Overton – “The Silent Child,” “Dalston Heath”

Sergio Pablos – “Rio,” “Despicable Me”

Nina Paley – “Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet,” “Sita Sings the Blues”

Michaela Pavlátová – “Tram,” “Reci, Reci, Reci… (Words, Words, Words)”

Ruben Perez – “The Boss Baby,” “Penguins of Madagascar”

Regina Pessoa – “Kali the Little Vampire,” “Tragic Story with Happy Ending”

Suzan Pitt – “Pinball,” “Visitation”

Bobby Podesta – “Cars 3,” “Toy Story 3”

Max Porter – “Negative Space,” “Something Left, Something Taken”

Carlos Fernandez Puertolas – “The Boss Baby,” “Home”

Joanna Quinn – “Dreams and Desires: Family Ties,” “Famous Fred”

Eric Ramsey – “Trolls,” “Turbo”

Vanitha Rangaraju – “The Boss Baby,” “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”

Jeffrey R. Ranjo – “Frozen,” “Surf’s Up”

Timothy Reckart – “The Star,” “Head over Heels”

Tobias Rosen – “Watu Wote/All of Us,” “Feuerkind”

Farnoosh Samadi –“Gaze,” “The Silence”

Gini Cruz Santos – “Coco,” “The Good Dinosaur”

Jakob Schuh – “Revolting Rhymes,” “The Gruffalo”

Georges Schwizgebel – “Erlking,” “Romance”

Yuriko Senoo – “The Star,” “The Pirate Fairy”

Carla Shelley – “Early Man,” “Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit”

Rachel Shenton – “The Silent Child,” “The Winter’s Club”

Makoto Shinkai – “Your Name,” “Children Who Chase Lost Voices”

Amy Lawson Smeed – “Moana,” “Tangled”

Tony Smeed – “Zootopia,” “Frozen”

Keith L. Smith – “Post Life,” “Island Song”

Patrick Smith – “Puppet,” “Handshake”

Josh Staub – “Inner Workings,” “Feast”

Stacey Steers – “Edge of Alchemy,” “Night Hunter”

Chris Stover – “Turbo,” “Foodfight”

Mark Swift – “Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie,” “Penguins of Madagascar”

Shannon Tindle – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Curious George”

Karen Rupert Toliver* – “Ferdinand,” “Rio”

Cilia Van Dijk – “The Last Words of Dutch Schultz,” “Anna & Bella”

Cesar Velazquez – “Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”

Dina Velikovskaya – “About a Mother,” “My Strange Grandfather”

John Walker – “Incredibles 2,” “The Incredibles”

Dick Walsh – “The Boss Baby,” “Shrek Forever After”

Dave Walvoord – “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Kung Fu Panda 2”

Hugh Welchman – “Loving Vincent,” “Peter & the Wolf”

Stevie Wermers-Skelton – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “The Ballad of Nessie”

Carey Williams – “Emergency,” “Cherry Waves”

Larry Y. Wu – “Moana,” “Big Hero 6”

Paul Young – “Song of the Sea,” “The Secret of Kells”

Jennifer Yu – “Moana,” “Wreck-It Ralph”

Kathy Zielinski – “The Road to El Dorado,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Sound

Dan Abrams – “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”

David Acord – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Inherent Vice”

Vincent Arnardi – “Desierto,” “Amélie”

Michael Babcock – “Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie,” “The Dark Knight”

Daniela T. Bassani – “Like Crazy,” “Gomorrah”

David V. Butler – “Godzilla,” “Tangled”

John Casali – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

Tim Cavagin – “Baby Driver,” Amy”

Debajit Changmai – “Court,” “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”

Bishwadeep Chatterjee – “Madras Café,” “3 Idiots”

Patrick Cyccone Jr. – “Geostorm,” “The Descendants”

Antonio Diego – “Duck Season,” “Amores Perros”

Nelson Ferreira – “The Shape of Water,” “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Ruy Garcia – “Novitiate,” “Y Tu Mamá También”

Glen Gauthier – “The Shape of Water,” Pacific Rim”

Joan Giammarco – “La La Land,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

Shawn Holden – “Nightcrawler,” “Takers”

Joel Iwataki – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Jason W. Jennings – “Trolls,” “Gangster Squad”

Kim Suk-won – “The Handmaiden,” “The Front Line”

Jason King – “Sicario,” “Letters from Iwo Jima”

Marissa Littlefield – “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Gangs of New York”

Nico Louw – “Tomb Raider,” “Safe House”

Helen Luttrell – “Hidden Figures,” “Night at the Museum: Battle for the Smithsonian”

Mary Ellen Porto – “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS,” “The Adjustment Bureau”

Jill Purdy – “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Black Swan”

Christian Schaanning – “The King’s Choice,” “Penguins of Madagascar”

Julian Slater – “Baby Driver,” “Scott Pilgrim vs the World”

Unsun Song – “Dunkirk,” “The Great Wall”

John C. Stuver – “The Revenant,” “John Wick”

Tim Walston – “The Book of Life,” “Star Trek”

Yang Jiang – “Soul on a String,” “The Great Hypnotist”

Zhao Nan – “Battle of Memories,” “Mojin: The Last Legend”

Martyn Zub – “Atomic Blonde,” “Frozen”

Visual Effects

Gregory Anderson – “The Wall,” “The Warrior’s Way”

Angela Barson – “Tulip Fever,” “Me before You”

Jay Barton – “The Fate of the Furious,” “Furious 7”

Geoffrey Baumann – “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange”

Joel Behrens – “Ready Player One,” “Pixels”

Jean Bolte – “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Glenn Campbell – “Repentance,” “Walking with the Enemy”

Jeff Capogreco – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Trent Claus – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “Doctor Strange”

Patrick Conran – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Pacific Rim”

Jonathan Egstad – “The Boss Baby,” “Trolls”

Mark Elendt

Jonathan Fawkner – “Doctor Strange,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Audrey Ferrara – “Alien: Covenant,” “Passengers”

Lucinda Foy – “Ouija,” “Death Race”

Eric Frazier – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Nocturnal Animals”

Florian Gellinger – “Black Panther,” “The Dark Tower”

Larry Gritz – “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “The Emoji Movie”

Charlie Iturriaga – “Chappie,” “Gone Girl”

Paul Kavanagh – “Transformers: The Last Knight,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”

Michael Koperwas – “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Rango”

Gene Kozicki – “Big Miracle,” “Moneyball”

Paul Lambert – “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s War”

Kevin Martel – “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

Aaron McBride – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Marvel’s The Avengers”

Ken McGaugh – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” “The BFG”

Scott Meadows – “Ready Player One,” “Black Panther”

Yvonne Muinde – “Rampage,” “Black Panther”

Mike Mulholland – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Gerd Nefzer – “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Erik Nordby – “Passengers,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Jessica Norman – “Wonder Woman,” “World War Z”

Kaori Ogino – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Jurassic World”

Russell T. Paul – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Philip Peterson – “Mars Needs Moms,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

Andrew Roberts – “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “Snow White and the Huntsman”

Rachel Rose – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Noah”

Sue Rowe – “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Independence Day: Resurgence“

Daryl Sawchuk – “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange”

Nelson Sepulveda – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Marvel’s The Avengers”

Thrain Shadbolt – “Rampage,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

Matt Sloan – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”

Greg Steele – “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Sandra Stewart – “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious

Island”

Nigel Sumner – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Pacific Rim”

Hanzhi Tang – “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Corey Turner – “Monster Trucks,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Todd Vaziri – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Chris Waegner – “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Suicide Squad”

Joel Whist – “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “The BFG”

Sheila Wickens – “On Chesil Beach,” “The Limehouse Golem”

Alison Wortman – “Dunkirk,” “Alice through the Looking Glass”

Writers

Roy Andersson – “A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence,” “You, the Living”

Robert L. Baird – “Ferdinand,” “Big Hero 6”

Sean Baker* – “The Florida Project,” “Tangerine”

Marco Bellocchio – “Sweet Dreams,” “Dormant Beauty”

Pablo Berger – “Abracadabra,” “Blancanieves”

Chris Bergoch – “The Florida Project,” “Tangerine”

Sabina Berman – “Gloria,” “Backyard”

Thomas Bidegain – “Racer and the Jailbird,” “Les Cowboys”

Roger Bohbot – “White as Snow,” “Lady Chatterley”

Bertrand Bonello – “Nocturama,” “Saint Laurent“

Emmanuel Bourdieu – “A Christmas Tale,” “Poison Friends”

Guillermo Calderón – “Neruda,” “The Club”

Robin Campillo – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Eastern Boys”

Stephen Chbosky – “Wonder,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther”

Laurie Collyer – “Sunlight Jr.,” “Sherrybaby”

Kelly Fremon Craig – “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Post Grad”

Arnaud Desplechin – “Ismael’s Ghosts,” “A Christmas Tale”

Anita Doron – “The Breadwinner,” “The Lesser Blessed”

Ziad Doueiri* – “The Insult,” “The Attack”

Laura Esquivel – “Like Water for Chocolate,” “Chido Guan, el Tacos de Oro”

Mateo Gil – “Realive,” “Open Your Eyes”

Emily V. Gordon – “The Big Sick”

Michael Green – “Logan,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Alain Guiraudie – “Staying Vertical,” “Stranger by the Lake”

Jason Hall – “Thank You for Your Service,” “American Sniper”

Hong Sang-soo* – “The Day After,” “On the Beach at Night Alone”

Jeong Seo-kyeong – “The Handmaiden,” “Thirst”

Guillaume Laurant – “The Scent of Mandarin,” “Amélie”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “Disobedience,” “Ida”

Guy Maddin – “The Forbidden Room,” “Keyhole“

Gonzalo Maza – “A Fantastic Woman,” “Gloria”

Anthony McCarten – “Darkest Hour,” “The Theory of Everything”

Michael McCullers – “The Boss Baby,” “Baby Mama”

Valérie Müller – “Polina,” “Le Monde de Fred”

Kumail Nanjiani* – “The Big Sick”

Oleg Negin – “Loveless,” “Leviathan”

Jonathan Nolan – “The Dark Knight,” “Memento“

Ruben Östlund* – “The Square,” “Force Majeure”

Park Hoon-jung – “The Tiger,” “New World”

Christian Petzold – “Phoenix,” “Jerichow”

Julie Peyr – “Ismael’s Ghosts,” “Four Lovers”

Gibrán Portela – “The Untamed,” “La Jaula de Oro”

Steven Rogers – “I, Tonya,” “Kate & Leopold”

Melissa Rosenberg – “Twilight” series, “Step Up”

J.K. Rowling – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Harry Potter” creator

Alicia Scherson – “Family Life,” “Il Futuro”

Fernando E. Solanas – “A Journey to the Fumigated Towns,” “La Guerra del Fracking”

Sion Sono – “Tokyo Vampire Hotel,” “The Whispering Star”

Béla Tarr* – “The Turin Horse,” “The Man from London”

Vanessa Taylor – “The Shape of Water,” “Divergent”

Joëlle Touma – “The Insult,” “The Attack“

Joachim Trier – “Thelma,” “Louder than Bombs”

Pierre Uytterhoeven – “And Now My Love,” “A Man and a Woman”

Eskil Vogt – “Thelma,” “Louder than Bombs”

Wang Hui Ling – “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Fleeing by Night”

Virgil Williams – “Mudbound”

Yan Geling – “Youth,” “Coming Home”

Chloé Zhao* – “The Rider,” “Songs My Brother Taught Me”

Members-at-Large

Robert Alonzo

Wendy Armstrong

Jennifer Badger

Bill Baggelaar

Hanno Basse

Ali Bell

Jennifer Bell

Grace Blake

Linda Borgeson

Rosa Bosch

Mark Brown

Erika Wangberg Burton

Keith Campbell

Damon Caro

Jordi Casares

Jeffrey Chan

Andy Cheng

Jim Churchman

Carl Ciarfalio

David Cole

Maureen Crowe

Elizabeth Monk Daley

Nash Edgerton

Sheri Eisenberg

Nina Fallon

Christina Garberson

Dawn Gilliam

Allan Graf

Barbara Ford Grant

Mark Graziano

Mike Gunther

Barbara Harris

Kiri Hart

Warrington Hudlin

Richard Hull

Georgia Kacandes

Franz Kraus

Randy Lake

Jeff LaPlante

Julius LeFlore

David Leitch

Janet Lewin

Joe Lewis

Daniel Lupi

Johnny Martin

Claire McGrane

Jennifer Meislohn

Nate Moore

Stephen Nakamura

Guy Norris

Chris O’Hara

Maricel Pagulayan

Tom Peitzman

JJ Perry

James Plannette

Steven Andrew Pope

Sherri Potter

Keri Putnam

Mary Ramos

Helen Robin

Lisa Rodgers

Kevin Dennis Rosenberger

William Sargent

Kirsten Schaffer

Jessie Thiele Schroeder

Erin Scully

Michael Raye Smith

Ellen Somers

Sean Stratton

Tierre Turner

Stephen Ujlaki

Leon Vitali

Walter Volpatto

Jamie Voris

Fiona Walkinshaw

Owen Walstrom

Jeff Ward

Jeffrey Wike

Dwight Williams

David Womark

Associates

Matthew Dubin

Todd Feldman

Andrew Finkelstein

William Lazarus

Sandra Lucchesi

Ann Murtha

Theresa Peters

Steven Rabineau

Sylvie Rabineau

Brian Siberell

More to come.