×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A24, DirecTV Acquire Sundance Horror-Thriller ‘The Hole in The Ground’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lee Cronin’s forthcoming Sundance premiere “The Hole in The Ground” has sold North American distribution rights to A24 and DirecTV.

The horror-thriller will open at the annual Utah gathering in January, and marks the feature directing debut of Cronin on the heels of his buzzy 2016 short “Ghost Train.”

A24 will take the film out to theaters while DirecTV will offer a limited pay-per-view window before release, as the latter has on many similar deals including Jamie Bell’s “Skin” and Johnny Depp’s “Richard Says Goodbye.”

“Hole in The Ground” stars heatseeking Irish actress Seána Kerslake as Sarah, a mother who moves with her young son Chris (James Quinn Markey) to a country home on the edge of a forest, which happens to hide an enormous sinkhole. Her boy vanishes and soon reappears unharmed, though his behavior grows increasingly disturbing, leaving his mother to fear the worst — that the boy in her home isn’t her son at all.

Leadership at A24 called the film a “remarkable debut film, weaving suspense, terror, and supernatural folklore into a richly evocative story about the primal fears of motherhood.” The company launched their original production “Hereditary” in the same window at Sundance this year to great acclaim and, eventually, box office success. That film, led by Toni Collette, remains in the current awards conversation.

Related

“Driven by supernatural horror, this film tests audiences’ fears, self-restraint and willpower,” added Tim Gibson, vice president of video and application marketing at DirecTV owner AT&T, of Cronin’s work.

Presented by Savage Productions, “Hole in The Ground” was produced by John Keville and Conor Barry, co-produced by Benoît Roland and Ulla Simonen, and executive produced by Lesley McKimm, Macdara Kelleher, Patrick O’Neill, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Stephen Kelliher, Hilary Davis, Tim Hegarty, and Tara Finegan.

The film is presented in association with Screen Ireland, Bankside Films, Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology, The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Wallimages, Voo & BETV, and The Finnish Film Foundation, and in co-poduction with Wrong Men and Made. Bankside negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • A24 Acquires Sundance Player 'The Hole

    A24, DirecTV Acquire Sundance Horror-Thriller 'The Hole in The Ground' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lee Cronin’s forthcoming Sundance premiere “The Hole in The Ground” has sold North American distribution rights to A24 and DirecTV. The horror-thriller will open at the annual Utah gathering in January, and marks the feature directing debut of Cronin on the heels of his buzzy 2016 short “Ghost Train.” A24 will take the film out to […]

  • Producer Chris Columbus seen at the

    Netflix Signs First-Look Deal With Chris Columbus' Production Company

    Lee Cronin’s forthcoming Sundance premiere “The Hole in The Ground” has sold North American distribution rights to A24 and DirecTV. The horror-thriller will open at the annual Utah gathering in January, and marks the feature directing debut of Cronin on the heels of his buzzy 2016 short “Ghost Train.” A24 will take the film out to […]

  • ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Crew

    ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Crew Reunite for Charity Short Film

    Lee Cronin’s forthcoming Sundance premiere “The Hole in The Ground” has sold North American distribution rights to A24 and DirecTV. The horror-thriller will open at the annual Utah gathering in January, and marks the feature directing debut of Cronin on the heels of his buzzy 2016 short “Ghost Train.” A24 will take the film out to […]

  • Gerard Butler, Haim Saban and Cheryl

    Why Haim and Cheryl Saban's $50 Million Donation to Academy Museum Almost Didn't Happen

    Lee Cronin’s forthcoming Sundance premiere “The Hole in The Ground” has sold North American distribution rights to A24 and DirecTV. The horror-thriller will open at the annual Utah gathering in January, and marks the feature directing debut of Cronin on the heels of his buzzy 2016 short “Ghost Train.” A24 will take the film out to […]

  • New 'Armstrong' Documentary Film to Tell

    New Neil Armstrong Doc Features Rare Home Video and NASA Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lee Cronin’s forthcoming Sundance premiere “The Hole in The Ground” has sold North American distribution rights to A24 and DirecTV. The horror-thriller will open at the annual Utah gathering in January, and marks the feature directing debut of Cronin on the heels of his buzzy 2016 short “Ghost Train.” A24 will take the film out to […]

  • SAG Awards Preview

    This Year's Screen Ensembles Find Different Ways to Build Chemistry

    Lee Cronin’s forthcoming Sundance premiere “The Hole in The Ground” has sold North American distribution rights to A24 and DirecTV. The horror-thriller will open at the annual Utah gathering in January, and marks the feature directing debut of Cronin on the heels of his buzzy 2016 short “Ghost Train.” A24 will take the film out to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad