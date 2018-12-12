×
‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Vice’ Lead 2018 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Nominees

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9919124x)Bradley Cooper as Jack'A Star Is Born' Film - 2018A musician helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.
The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced their nominees for the 8th annual AACTA International Awards on Tuesday. “A Star Is Born” and “Vice” lead the pack, with five and four nominations respectively.

The two leading films compete with “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Roma” for best film, while Nicole Kidman becomes the first actor in AACTA Awards history to be nominated in both the lead and supporting actor or actress categories for “Destroyer” and “Boy Erased.” Kidman won the award for supporting actress last year for “Lion.”

“The AACTA International Awards give Australian filmmakers the opportunity to participate in and add their uniquely Australian perspective to the global conversation of screen excellence,” said AFI and AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella. “This year’s nominees truly represent international filmmaking excellence, and we are very proud to see many of our talented Australian practitioners and performers among these nominees. I congratulate all our nominees and wish them every success during the upcoming awards season.”

Winners will be announced in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 4 at a ceremony held at the Mondrian Hotel.  

Below are the 2018 AACTA International Awards nominees:

Best Film

Best Direction

  • Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”
  • Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”
  • Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
  • Warwick Thornton – “Sweet Country”

Best Screenplay

  • John Krasinski, Scott Beck, Bryan Woods – “A Quiet Place”
  • Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”
  • Anthony McCarten – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis – “The Favourite”
  • Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Best Lead Actress

  • Glenn Close – “The Wife”
  • Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”
  • Toni Collette – “Hereditary”
  • Lady Gaga –  “A Star Is Born”
  • Nicole Kidman – “Destroyer”

 Best Lead Actor

  • Christian Bale – “Vice”
  • Bradley Cooper – “A Star is Born”
  • Hugh Jackman – “The Front Runner”
  • Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

Best Supporting Actress

  • Amy Adams – “Vice”
  • Emily Blunt – “A Quiet Place”
  • Claire Foy – “First Man”
  • Nicole Kidman – “Boy Erased”
  • Margot Robbie – “Mary Queen of Scots”

 Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali –”Green Book”
  • Timothée Chalamet – “Beautiful Boy”
  • Joel Edgerton – “Boy Erased”
  • Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”
  • Sam Rockwell – “Vice”

