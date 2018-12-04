Film News Roundup: ‘A Star Is Born’ Slated for One-Week Imax Release

In today’s film news roundup, “A Star Is Born” gets an Imax release, Oscar winner Stephen Flick gets an honor and Jeremy Renner’s “Arctic Dogs” is set for a 2019 release.

IMAX RELEASE

Awards contender “A Star Is Born” has been set for a one-week Imax release beginning on Dec. 7 — the first time the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper drama has been shown in the large-screen format.

Warner Bros. Pictures, Live Nation Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures made the announcement on Monday. The showings will include “The Road to Stardom,” an exclusive look at the making of “A Star Is Born,” featuring Cooper and Gaga, both of whom also wrote and produced many of the film’s songs, and performed them live for the movie.

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, said, “Securing premium Imax screens in this competitive holiday window, 10 weeks into release, speaks to the quality of the film Bradley Cooper has delivered and the passion audiences have for this story. We are thrilled to be able to give moviegoers a chance to see ‘A Star Is Born’ again, or for the first time, in such an experiential format as IMAX.”

The film has grossed $193 million domestically and $168 milliion internationally since its release in early October.

SOUND HONOR

The Motion Picture Sound Editors has awarded sound editor Stephen H. Flick its 2018 MPSE Career Achievement Award.

A veteran of 40 years and more than 150 films, Flick won Oscars for sound editing in 1988 and 1995 for “Robocop” and “Speed,” respectively. He will receive the Career Achievement Award at the 66th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony on Feb. 17 in Los Angeles.

“Stephen is a true innovator and the epitome of the sound artist,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “He creates sound that blends organically with picture and brings the film’s world and story to life.”

Previous recipients include John Paul Fasal, Harry Cohen, Richard King, Skip Lievsay, Randy Thom, Larry Singer, Walter Murch and George Watters II.

ACQUISITION

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Arctic Dogs” (originally titled “Arctic Justice”) for U.S. distribution.

The film is scheduled for wide theatrical release on over 3,500 screens in 2019. ESMP recently acquired the film at the American Film Market.

The film centers on Swifty the Arctic fox (voiced by Jeremy Renner), who stumbles upon a dark scheme to melt the Arctic. Swifty decides he must team up with his ragtag group of friends to try and save the day.

Aaron Woodley directed from a script he co-wrote with Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen. Producers are Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino, and executive producers are Byron Allen, Jennifer Lucas, Carolyn Folks, A.K. Madhavan, Danielle Maloni, and Francesca Silvani. Giovanni Cova is co-executive producer.