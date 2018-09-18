You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Theatres to Launch ‘A Star Is Born’ Two Days Early at Dolby Cinemas

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

A Star Is Born
AMC Theatres is launching “A Star Is Born” two days early for 7 p.m. shows on Oct. 2 at 115 of its Dolby Cinemas.

AMC announced the promotion on Tuesday. The chain said ticket prices vary by location. AMC value programs, including AMC Stubs A-List and $5 ticket Tuesday, may not be used for the event.

Warner Bros. will begin preview showings of the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper musical drama on Oct. 4, then go wide with the film on the next day. The soundtrack will also be released on Oct. 5.

The movie received a warm reception at its Venice Film Festival premiere on Aug. 31 and at the Toronto Film Festival. That’s led to “A Star Is Born” becoming one of the awards season’s frontrunners.

“A Star Is Born” is the third remake of the 1937 film about an alcoholic musician who falls in love with an up-and-coming singer. It’s also Cooper’s feature directorial debut. He wrote the script with Will Fetters and Eric Roth and began shooting the movie at the Coachella Music Festival last year.

“A Star Is Born” is opening against Tom Hardy’s “Venom,” which is heading for a $60 million to $65 million debut, according to early tracking, while “A Star Is Born” is eyeing $28 million to $30 million.

