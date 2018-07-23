‘A Star Is Born’ to World Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Bradley Cooper’s remake of “A Star Is Born,” starring himself and Lady Gaga, is to have its world premiere at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

The festival announced the Aug. 31 debut screening on Monday, after it had been rumored for days. Warner Bros.’ new take on the classic tale that first hit the silver screen 81 years ago is scheduled for release in theaters in the U.S. in October.

The film will play out of competition at Venice, which is steadily gaining in prestige as an awards launching pad for Hollywood product. Another crowd-pleasing musically themed movie, “La La Land,” as well as “Gravity,” “Spotlight,” and “The Shape of Water,” all launched from the Lido.

The hotly anticipated “A Star Is Born” finds four-time Oscar nominee Cooper (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) directing for the first time, and acting and singing as musician Jackson Maine, alongside Gaga, who plays struggling artist Ally. With Maine’s encouragement, Ally’s career ramps up, but their relationship suffers.

The new take on the story features tracks written by Cooper and Gaga together and in collaboration with musicians such as Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. Also appearing in the film are Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott.

All previous iterations of “A Star Is Born” have proven popular with the Academy. The 1937 original earned a best-actress Oscar nomination for Janet Gaynor; both Judy Garland and James Mason received nominations for their performances in the 1954 version; and the 1976 reboot with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferon won the Academy Award for best song, for “Evergreen.”

The Venice Film Festival’s full lineup will be announced Wednesday. Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” has already been set as the festival’s opening film.

The fest runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.

