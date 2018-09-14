New U.K. Distributor 606 Distribution Acquires Venice Award Winner ‘Hannah’

New U.K. film distributor 606 Distribution has acquired Andrea Pallaoro’s award-winning drama “Hannah” for its debut slate. The company, launched Friday by British filmmaker Pat Kelman, has acquired all U.K. rights to “Hannah,” which won the best actress award for star Charlotte Rampling at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, where it premiered in competition.

“Hannah” sees Rampling star as a woman whose life is collapsing after her husband’s imprisonment. 606 Distribution expects to release the film in the U.K. next year.

The pick-up was part of a two-picture acquisition deal struck with international sales company TF1 Studio, alongside Valerie Muller and Angelin Preljocaj’s ballet drama “Polina,” which debuted in Venice the previous year and stars Anastasia Shevtsova and Juliette Binoche. The company is planning “Polina” as its first release, targeting a late 2018 berth.

“I am beyond delighted that I can launch my new company with such high-quality films,” says Kelman, who serves as CEO and director of acquisitions and sales for 606 Distribution. “They are both significant festival hits that have slipped through the net.”

He says the pair of acquisitions demonstrate the direction the new company intends to take, focusing on discovering high quality European films that have not found U.K. distribution. Kelman says the company is aiming to release approximately four films a year.

“606 is all about finding beautiful films, preferably featuring a strong female lead, that resonate powerfully on an emotional level,” says Kelman. “Both ‘Polina’ and ‘Hannah’ are moving, enthralling and showcase extraordinary performances.”

The Cornwall-based 606 Distribution was founded by Kelman in association with David Maddison, who serves as an acquisition executive for the new company. Kelman was originally spurred to launch the company after seeing Adina Pintilie’s Berlin-winner “Touch Me Not,” earlier in the year. That film was eventually acquired for the U.K. by MUBI but the idea set Kelman on a path to discover other European films he felt deserved to find a wider audience in the U.K.