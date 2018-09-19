You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Reynolds Previews Explosive Stunt in Michael Bay Movie (Watch)

Ryan Reynolds was unfazed during his latest interview when an exploding car flipped over a white van behind him.

The car stunt was part of Michael Bay’s new film “6 Underground,” but that didn’t stop Reynolds from hijacking the scene for his latest Twitter joke. “Best part about shooting with Michael Bay? I don’t know, a lot of people would probably say the action, but for me it’s the stillness. It’s those quiet moments,” Reynolds said as the car exploded behind him.

The “Deadpool” star is known for his quips on Twitter, most recently posting his superhero character’s own recreation of Burt Reynolds’ nude Cosmopolitan spread in honor of the late actor. Other posts include a “mom approved” “Deadpool” clip and a warning to Japan to hide their children in honor of “Deadpool 2’s” release in the country.

6 Underground” also marks Reynolds’ first time working with Netflix, which will be co-financing and distributing the film. Skydance first developed the movie, bringing on Reynolds and Bay before going to Netflix to partner on the project. Paramount was also considered at one point, but Netflix was able to commit to Bay’s $125 million budget, making it the streaming service’s biggest production to date.

“6 Underground” is currently aiming for a 2019 release on Netflix.

