Three Top 42West Publicists Depart to Start Own Company

Amanda Silverman, Sarah Levinson Rothman, and Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson, three longtime publicists at the New York firm 42West, are leaving to start their own company, according to a memo sent out on Friday afternoon.

“This is a bittersweet announcement for us, as Sarah, Amanda and Meredith all played an integral role in our growth and, more important, have become dear friends for whom we have enormous affection,” 42West co-CEOs Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg, and Allan Mayer said in a statement. “But though we hate to see them leave us, we understand the entrepreneurial urge and we wish them the best of luck in their new enterprise.”

It’s not clear what their new company will be called or if they will take all their clients with them.

Silverman’s roster includes Lady Gaga, Charlize Theron, John Legend, and Rihanna. Rothman has worked with Adidas, Rolex, and Anonymous Content. Wasson is the publicist for Will Smith, Emma Stone, and Halle Berry.