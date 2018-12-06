Golden Globes Scorecard: ‘Vice,’ Annapurna, Fox Searchlight Rule Nominees

×
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association embraced politics on Thursday morning, giving Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney drama “Vice,” starring Christian Bale, a leading six nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos’ comedy-drama “The Favourite,” Peter Farrelly’s historical film “Green Book,” and Bradley Cooper’s musical romantic drama “A Star Is Born” were close behind with five each. Annapurna and Fox Searchlight led movie distributors thanks to “Vice” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “The Favourite” and “Isle of Dogs,” respectively.

Limited series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” ruled the TV front, giving FX a winning 10 total noms. Meanwhile, “The Americans,” “Barry,” “Homecoming,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Sharp Objects,” and “A Very English Scandal” all tied with three.

Here’s the full list of 2019 Golden Globe nominations.

MOVIE
Vice 6
The Favourite 5
Green Book 5
A Star Is Born 5
BlacKkKlansman 4
Mary Poppins Returns 4
Black Panther 3
If Beale Street Could Talk 3
Roma 3
Bohemian Rhapsody 2
Boy Erased 2
Can You Ever Forgive Me? 2
Crazy Rich Asians 2
First Man 2
Isle of Dogs 2
A Private War 2
At Eternity’s Gate 1
Beautiful Boy 1
Capernaum 1
Destroyer 1
Dumplin’ 1
Eighth Grade 1
Girl 1
Incredibles 2 1
Mirai 1
Never Look Away 1
The Old Man & the Gun 1
A Quiet Place 1
Ralph Breaks the Internet 1
Shoplifters 1
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 1
Stan & Ollie 1
Tully 1
The Wife 1

TV SERIES
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 4
The Americans 3
Barry 3
Homecoming 3
The Kominsky Method 3
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 3
Sharp Objects 3
A Very English Scandal 3
The Alienist 2
Bodyguard 2
Escape at Dannemora 2
The Good Place 2
The Handmaid’s Tale 2
Kidding 2
Killing Eve 2
Pose 2
Atlanta 1
Dirty John 1
Genius: Picasso 1
Glow 1
Murphy Brown 1
Outlander 1
Ozark 1
Patrick Melrose 1
Seven Seconds 1
Succession 1
The Tale 1
Westworld 1
Who is America 1
Will & Grace 1

MOVIE DISTRIBUTOR
Annapurna Pictures 10
Fox Searchlight Pictures 10
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 9
Focus Features 7
Universal Pictures 7
Warner Bros. Pictures 7
Netflix 5
Sony Pictures Classics 4
Aviron Pictures 2
Twentieth Century Fox 2
A24 1
Amazon Studios 1
CBS Films 1
GKIDS 1
Magnolia Pictures 1
Paramount Pictures 1
Sony Pictures Releasing 1

TV NETWORK
FX Networks 10
HBO 9
Prime Video 9
Netflix 8
Showtime 6
NBC 3
BBC America 2
hulu 2
TNT 2
Bravo 1
CBS 1
National Geographic 1
Starz 1

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association embraced politics on Thursday morning, giving Adam McKay's Dick Cheney drama "Vice," starring Christian Bale, a leading six nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy-drama "The Favourite," Peter Farrelly's historical film "Green Book," and Bradley Cooper's musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" were close behind with five each. Annapurna and Fox Searchlight […]

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association embraced politics on Thursday morning, giving Adam McKay's Dick Cheney drama "Vice," starring Christian Bale, a leading six nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy-drama "The Favourite," Peter Farrelly's historical film "Green Book," and Bradley Cooper's musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" were close behind with five each. Annapurna and Fox Searchlight […]

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association embraced politics on Thursday morning, giving Adam McKay's Dick Cheney drama "Vice," starring Christian Bale, a leading six nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy-drama "The Favourite," Peter Farrelly's historical film "Green Book," and Bradley Cooper's musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" were close behind with five each. Annapurna and Fox Searchlight […]

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association embraced politics on Thursday morning, giving Adam McKay's Dick Cheney drama "Vice," starring Christian Bale, a leading six nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy-drama "The Favourite," Peter Farrelly's historical film "Green Book," and Bradley Cooper's musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" were close behind with five each. Annapurna and Fox Searchlight […]

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association embraced politics on Thursday morning, giving Adam McKay's Dick Cheney drama "Vice," starring Christian Bale, a leading six nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy-drama "The Favourite," Peter Farrelly's historical film "Green Book," and Bradley Cooper's musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" were close behind with five each. Annapurna and Fox Searchlight […]

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association embraced politics on Thursday morning, giving Adam McKay's Dick Cheney drama "Vice," starring Christian Bale, a leading six nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy-drama "The Favourite," Peter Farrelly's historical film "Green Book," and Bradley Cooper's musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" were close behind with five each. Annapurna and Fox Searchlight […]

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association embraced politics on Thursday morning, giving Adam McKay's Dick Cheney drama "Vice," starring Christian Bale, a leading six nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy-drama "The Favourite," Peter Farrelly's historical film "Green Book," and Bradley Cooper's musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" were close behind with five each. Annapurna and Fox Searchlight […]

