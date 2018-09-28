‘13 Reasons Why’ Creator, Anonymous Content Team on ‘What If It’s Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anonymous Content has nabbed the rights to “What If It’s Us,” a young adult novel that’s attracting a lot of buzz before its publication next month. The company has tapped “13 Reasons Why” creator and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Brian Yorkey to adapt the book for the big screen.

“What If It’s Us” is generating a lot of attention because it’s the first collaboration between Adam Silvera and Becky Albertalli, two authors who have scored notable successes by writing queer love stories aimed at teens. Albertalli wrote “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” which was recently adapted into the film “Love Simon,” and Silvera penned “They Both Die at the End.” “What If It’s Us” is in a similar vein. It centers on on a meet-cute between two boys at a post office and the subsequent trials and tribulations of their relationship. Buzzfeed, Publishers Weekly, and Bustle are among the outlets that have listed “What If It’s Us” as one the most highly anticipated books of the fall. It is set to be released October 9 by Balzer + Bray/ HarperTeen.

Anonymous Content’s Joy Gorman Wettels, who worked with Yorkey on “13 Reasons Why,” will produce the film. Yorkey will develop the film alongside Wettels and creative executive Kat Ramsburg of Yorkey’s That Kid Ed Productions.

“’What If It’s Us’ is a sparkling romantic comedy, a love letter to New York City in the summer, and a moving, deeply honest look at what it’s like to be a young person today,” said Yorkey in a statement. “It’s all the things I love, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of bringing it to the screen.”

Both Albertalli and Silvera will also serve as producers on the film.

“The universe couldn’t have presented a more perfect dream team than Brian, Joy, and Kat. We immediately fell in love with their vision for this film, and we can’t wait to watch them bring ‘What If It’s Us’ to life,” said Albertalli and Silvera in a joint statement.

Anonymous Content is a leading management and film, TV and commercial production company. The company has played a critical role in bringing such notable film and television productions as “The Revenant,” “Spotlight,” and “True Detective” to life.

Yorkey is repped by WME and Anonymous Content. Albertalli and Silvera are both repped by UTA and Janklow & Nesbit Associates.