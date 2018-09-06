‘Vox Lux’ Helmer Brady Corbet to Write, Direct ‘The Brutalist’

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

CREDIT: Venice Film Festival

Brady Corbet will write and direct “The Brutalist,” a drama about a Hungarian-born Jewish architect’s life in post-World War II America.

“The Brutalist” will reunite the filmmaker with Andrew Lauren Prods. (ALP), the company that helped finance Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” The new project was unveiled at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival and hits just as “Vox Lux” scored sterling notices out of the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered this week to a standing ovation. “Vox Lux,” an ambitious look at celebrity culture, terrorism and gun violence, stars Natalie Portman and Jude Law. It will also screen at Toronto.

“The Brutalist’s” central character is initially forced to toil in poverty after emigrating to the U.S. but his fortunes change after he wins a prized contract. ALP will develop the script with Corbet and finance the feature. The film will be produced by Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim for ALP and Three Six Zero’s Brian Young.

“The Brutalist” will be Corbet’s third feature. He also directed the award-winning “The Childhood of a Leader,” a 2015 drama that examined the early life of a fascist politician. Corbet originally made a name for himself as an actor, appearing in the likes of “Mysterious Skin,” “Thirteen” and “Funny Games.” In recent years, however, he’s largely concentrated on writing and directing.

“I am thrilled to collaborate for the second time with everyone at Andrew Lauren Prods.,” said Corbet in a statement. “ALP’s vision for the future of the medium is unique and uniquely ambitious; the ideal partners to bring this epic story to life.”

In addition to “Vox Lux,” ALP also produced and financed Claire Denis’ “High Life,” which will have its world premiere at Toronto next week. The film stars Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche.

Corbet is represented by WME and Three Six Zero. ALP is represented by attorney David Boyle.

