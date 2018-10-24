You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Asian World Film Festival Puts Women Front and Center

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1644559a)The Pillow Book, Vivian WuFilm and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Chairman Mao, arguably the most influential Asian individual of the 20th century, famously said that “women hold up half the sky.” He was referring, of course, to China’s vast population and acknowledging the fact that the country needed its female labor force to grow its economy and become competitive with the rest of the industrial world.

And now, as women proactively raise their profile across the entertainment industry in many nations, all eyes are on the way female activists are sparking a cultural change in show business.

Along these lines, the Asian World Film Festival’s theme for 2018 is female empowerment and the role and growing professional influence of women in the film industry of the Asian continent. Roza Otunbayeva, former president of Kyrgyzstan, will attend. She is the first woman to become a nation’s president in Central Asia.

A woman — actress and producer Vivian Wu (pictured above in the film “The Pillow Book”) — has been named head of the fest’s official jury. Wu’s credits include the Oscar-winning “The Last Emperor,” “Heaven and Earth,” “The Soong Sisters” and “The Joy Luck Club.” Additionally, four of the seven other jury members are women.

“I am thrilled that this year our festival revolves around women, from our respected honorees, to both the opening and closing movies, which are centered on strong female characters,” says AWFF executive director Georges N. Chamchoum. “As far back as I can remember I have always believed in the artistic power, creativity and leadership demonstrated by women.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Biz

  • Love Sonia Movie

    Asian World Film Festival Casts Spotlight on World Cinema's Most Dynamic Region

    Chairman Mao, arguably the most influential Asian individual of the 20th century, famously said that “women hold up half the sky.” He was referring, of course, to China’s vast population and acknowledging the fact that the country needed its female labor force to grow its economy and become competitive with the rest of the industrial […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Asian World Film Festival Puts Women Front and Center

    Chairman Mao, arguably the most influential Asian individual of the 20th century, famously said that “women hold up half the sky.” He was referring, of course, to China’s vast population and acknowledging the fact that the country needed its female labor force to grow its economy and become competitive with the rest of the industrial […]

  • Dash Radio Closes $8.8 Million Funding

    Dash Radio Closes $8.8 Million Funding Round, Names New Board Members

    Chairman Mao, arguably the most influential Asian individual of the 20th century, famously said that “women hold up half the sky.” He was referring, of course, to China’s vast population and acknowledging the fact that the country needed its female labor force to grow its economy and become competitive with the rest of the industrial […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Executives Hail WarnerMedia's Boost to Bottom Line in Q3

    Chairman Mao, arguably the most influential Asian individual of the 20th century, famously said that “women hold up half the sky.” He was referring, of course, to China’s vast population and acknowledging the fact that the country needed its female labor force to grow its economy and become competitive with the rest of the industrial […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Posts Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenue Gains Led by WarnerMedia and Wireless

    Chairman Mao, arguably the most influential Asian individual of the 20th century, famously said that “women hold up half the sky.” He was referring, of course, to China’s vast population and acknowledging the fact that the country needed its female labor force to grow its economy and become competitive with the rest of the industrial […]

  • 2018 IndieWire Honors Lineup: Ryan Coogler,

    Ryan Coogler, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron to Be Recognized at 2018 IndieWire Honors

    Chairman Mao, arguably the most influential Asian individual of the 20th century, famously said that “women hold up half the sky.” He was referring, of course, to China’s vast population and acknowledging the fact that the country needed its female labor force to grow its economy and become competitive with the rest of the industrial […]

  • Beyonce and Jay-ZBeyonce and Jay-Z in

    Beyonce and Jay-Z’s ‘On the Run II’ Tour Grosses Over $250 Million

    Chairman Mao, arguably the most influential Asian individual of the 20th century, famously said that “women hold up half the sky.” He was referring, of course, to China’s vast population and acknowledging the fact that the country needed its female labor force to grow its economy and become competitive with the rest of the industrial […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad