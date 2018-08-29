Venice Jury President Guillermo del Toro Calls For More Gender Equality During Venice Presser

By

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

The dreath of female directors was expectedly addressed at during the opening press conference of Venice Film Festival which has yet to sign a pledge for gender equality as did Cannes and Locarno earlier this year.

Jury president Guillermo del Toro spoke passionately about the need for gender equality and his committment to women filmmakers. “The goal is to be at 50/50 by 2020 or even better by 2019,” said del Toro, who attended the presser with fellow Jury members, Christoph Waltz, Naomi Watts, Sylvia Chang, Trine Dyrholm, Nicole Garcia, Paolo Genovese, Malgorzata Szumowska, Taika Waititi.

“It’s a real problem in our culture in general. It’s important to call it out and make it known because for many decades it has not been called out (…). It’s not a controversy, it’s a real problem,” said del Toro, adding that more than half of the projects he’s developing have female directors or screenwriters attached.

For the second year in a row, Venice’s competition included a single film directed by a woman, Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale.” The festival and its artistic director Alberto Barbera has been critized for failing to select more women filmmakers in the lineup. While Barbera did not make any comments about this issue during the presser, Paolo Baratta who presides the Biennale, said that the submission of films by women represented only 21% of movies submitted to the festival, and said the under-representation of female directors reflected a larger problem he has observed in other fields of the arts’s world.

A pledge for gender equality is expected to be signed later this week.

More to come.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Film

  • 'Suspiria' Sells to Key Markets Ahead

    'Suspiria' Sells to Key Markets Ahead of Venice Premiere

    The dreath of female directors was expectedly addressed at during the opening press conference of Venice Film Festival which has yet to sign a pledge for gender equality as did Cannes and Locarno earlier this year. Jury president Guillermo del Toro spoke passionately about the need for gender equality and his committment to women filmmakers. […]

  • Lenny Abrahamson

    Lenny Abrahamson to Head London Film Festival Jury

    The dreath of female directors was expectedly addressed at during the opening press conference of Venice Film Festival which has yet to sign a pledge for gender equality as did Cannes and Locarno earlier this year. Jury president Guillermo del Toro spoke passionately about the need for gender equality and his committment to women filmmakers. […]

  • 'All Good' Review: A Powerful, No-Frills

    Film Review: 'All Good'

    The dreath of female directors was expectedly addressed at during the opening press conference of Venice Film Festival which has yet to sign a pledge for gender equality as did Cannes and Locarno earlier this year. Jury president Guillermo del Toro spoke passionately about the need for gender equality and his committment to women filmmakers. […]

  • (From L to R) Mélanie Laurent

    ‘Operation Finale’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    The dreath of female directors was expectedly addressed at during the opening press conference of Venice Film Festival which has yet to sign a pledge for gender equality as did Cannes and Locarno earlier this year. Jury president Guillermo del Toro spoke passionately about the need for gender equality and his committment to women filmmakers. […]

  • Xian Li SK Global

    Film News Roundup: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Producer SK Global Hires Fox Exec Xian Li

    The dreath of female directors was expectedly addressed at during the opening press conference of Venice Film Festival which has yet to sign a pledge for gender equality as did Cannes and Locarno earlier this year. Jury president Guillermo del Toro spoke passionately about the need for gender equality and his committment to women filmmakers. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad