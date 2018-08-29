Venice Jury President Guillermo del Toro Calls For More Gender Equality During Venice Presser

The dreath of female directors was expectedly addressed at during the opening press conference of Venice Film Festival which has yet to sign a pledge for gender equality as did Cannes and Locarno earlier this year.

Jury president Guillermo del Toro spoke passionately about the need for gender equality and his committment to women filmmakers. “The goal is to be at 50/50 by 2020 or even better by 2019,” said del Toro, who attended the presser with fellow Jury members, Christoph Waltz, Naomi Watts, Sylvia Chang, Trine Dyrholm, Nicole Garcia, Paolo Genovese, Malgorzata Szumowska, Taika Waititi.

“It’s a real problem in our culture in general. It’s important to call it out and make it known because for many decades it has not been called out (…). It’s not a controversy, it’s a real problem,” said del Toro, adding that more than half of the projects he’s developing have female directors or screenwriters attached.

For the second year in a row, Venice’s competition included a single film directed by a woman, Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale.” The festival and its artistic director Alberto Barbera has been critized for failing to select more women filmmakers in the lineup. While Barbera did not make any comments about this issue during the presser, Paolo Baratta who presides the Biennale, said that the submission of films by women represented only 21% of movies submitted to the festival, and said the under-representation of female directors reflected a larger problem he has observed in other fields of the arts’s world.

A pledge for gender equality is expected to be signed later this week.

More to come.