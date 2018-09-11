Toronto: The Orchard Buys Jesse Eisenberg Drama ‘Hummingbird Project’

The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed.

The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a shaved head) attempting to build a thousand-mile-longtunnel from Kansas to New Jersey that will give them a one-millisecond edge on stock transactions. Kim Nguyen (“Rebelle”) directs.

The Orchard plans to release the film in 2019.

More to come…