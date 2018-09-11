Toronto: The Orchard Buys Jesse Eisenberg Drama ‘Hummingbird Project’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Toronto Intl. Film Festival

The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed.

The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a shaved head) attempting to build a thousand-mile-longtunnel from Kansas to New Jersey that will give them a one-millisecond edge on stock transactions. Kim Nguyen (“Rebelle”) directs.

The Orchard plans to release the film in 2019.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Jonathan Majors

    'White Boy Rick' Star Jonathan Majors on His Two Movies at the Toronto Film Festival

    The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed. The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a […]

  • New Ken Loach Film, 'Sorry We

    New Ken Loach Film, 'Sorry We Missed You,' Picked Up by eOne for U.K.

    The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed. The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a […]

  • Burt Reynolds Obit Appreciation

    ESPN's Lee Corso Remembers Burt Reynolds, 'a Nice Guy Who Played Nice Guys'

    The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed. The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a […]

  • Neon Lands Documentary 'The Biggest Little

    Toronto: Neon Lands Documentary 'The Biggest Little Farm' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed. The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a […]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate's Jon Feltheimer Offers Bullish Outlook

    The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed. The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a […]

  • Paul Feig'A Simple Favor' film premiere,

    'Bridesmaids' Sequel Not Happening, Says Director Paul Feig

    The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed. The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a […]

  • Saïd Taghmaoui Legion

    Said Taghmaoui Says He Was Cast as New James Bond Villain but Role Is Now Uncertain

    The Orchard has bought “The Hummingbird Project,” a drama about two scheming cousins that stars Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, Variety has confirmed. The movie premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and attracted some attention from studios because of its cast and subject matter. The film finds Eisnberg and Skarsgård (unrecognizable with a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad