Toronto: Neon Buys Natalie Portman Pop Diva Drama ‘Vox Lux’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Neon has landed Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux,” a drama about a troubled pop diva that’s drawing some serious awards buzz for star Natalie Portman. The film premiered to largely favorable reviews at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Several studios were interested in landing the project.

It is possible that the indie studio could push “Vox Lux” into theaters this year in order to qualify for Oscars, something it did to great success with “I Tonya,” another Toronto acquisition that went on to score an Academy Award for Allison Janney.

“Vox Lux” fits in with Neon’s strategy of partnering with younger, edgier auteurs. The film is only the second feature for Corbet, who previously directed “The Childhood of a Leader.” Previous Neon releases include “Colossal,” “Beach Rats,” and “Ingrid Goes West.” The studio had an arthouse breakout with “Three Identical Strangers,” a documentary about triplets separated at birth that went on to gross $11.3 million.

At TIFF, Neon also snapped up Tom Harper’s inspiring musical drama “Wild Rose,” featuring a breakout performance by Jessie Buckley as a convict who has dreams of becoming a country star.

“Vox Lux” co-stars Jude Law and Stacy Martin and is a drama that spans decades, touching upon issues such as school shootings, terrorism, and celebrity culture. It features original songs by pop artist Sia and an original score by Scott Walker.

The film was financed by Bold Films and Andrew Lauren Productions. Producers include Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak, and Svetlana Metkina for Bold; ALP’s Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim; Killer Films’ Christine Vachon; David Hinojosa; Brian Young from Three Six Zero Entertainment; and Robert Salerno. Portman and Law executive produced, along with Sia.

Endeavor Content and CAA co-repped “Vox Lux.” International sales will be handled by eOne’s Sierra/Affinity.