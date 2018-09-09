Toronto: Neon Nabs ‘Wild Rose’

Neon is closing a deal for rights to “Wild Rose,” a dramedy about a would-be country singer in Scotland that had an enthusiastic reception after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

Other studios were said to be circling the project. The deal is not yet signed, but the price is believed to be close to $4 million, similar to what Neon paid for “I, Tonya” when it bought the eventual Oscar-winner at Toronto last year. There’s some serious awards buzz surrounding “Wild Rose,” particularly around the performance of its star, the relatively unknown Jessie Buckley.

UTA and CAA represented the filmmakers in the sale.

More to come…

