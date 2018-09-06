‘The Nightingale”s Jennifer Kent Reacts to Insult at Press Screening

Jennifer Kent’s well-received “The Nightingale,” the only film directed by a woman competing at Venice Film Festival, has been buzzing on the Lido after last night’s screening got disturbed by an Italian journalist who insulted the director.

Kent addressed the incident during the film’s press conference saying that “it’s of absolute importance to react with compassion and love for ignorance. There is no other option.”

“The film speaks very clearly to that. I am very proud of the film and my crew for daring to tell a story that needs to be told. Love, compassion, kindness are our lifeline and if we don’t utilize them we will all go down the plughole,” said the Australian actress-turned director, whose feature debut “The Babadook” played at Sundance.

Kent also reflected on the fact that she’s the only woman director in competition at Venice.

“It’s not about me, but it is quite hard for me because I wish I had my sister filmmakers here. It’s important we move towards gender-parity. Cinema’s job is to reflect the world and if we only reflect 50% of the world, then it’s not doing its job. It’s a very serious issue,” said Kent, adding that “There are other filmmakers that are under-represented: Indigenous filmmakers, filmmakers of color, filmmakers from developing countries, filmmakers who don’t identify as cisgender men or women. We still have a lot of way to go.”

Related

FilmNation is handling international sales rights on “The Nightingale.” The film, which is produced by Causeway Films and Made Up Stories, still has no U.S. distributor.

Set in 1820s Tasmania, The Nightingale follows Franciosi (“Game of Thrones”) as Clare, a young Irish convict as she chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family.

The Italian journalist who insulted Kent last night issued an apology which was translated and posted on Twitter by a fellow journalist. “My gesture identifies and only me as a boor and not the entire Italian journalistic apparatus that has been attacked around the world in the last few hours,” said the journalist, who then claimed his insult was not a sexist or misogynistic attack but rather “an irrational and hyperbolic thought of a cynicism that might go well (but actually not) at a bar with friends but is absolutely out of place within an art exhibition.”

Support for Kent has been outpouring on social media from journalists as well as film professionals.

Here is a sample of reactions:

