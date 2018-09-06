Roadside Attractions Nabs Vietnam Drama ‘The Last Full Measure’

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sebastian Stan
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.”

The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Peter Fonda, Diane Ladd and Amy Madigan. The company plans to release the film theatrically in early 2019.

Todd Robinson (“Phantom”) directs the film, which tells the true story of William Pitsenbarger (played by Irvine), an Air Force medic who saved over 60 men in one of the bloodiest battles of Vietnam. Instead of getting helicoptered out of the combat zone, Pitsenbarger stayed behind to try to save more of his fellow soldiers. Twenty years later, Pitsenbarger’s comrade in arms (Hurt) and father (Plummer) team up with an investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) to try to get him the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, Shaun Sanghani, Michael Bassick, Adi Cohen and Lauren Selig produced the film. Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and produced the film in association with Rainmaker Films, Lightbox Pictures, Provocator, SSS Entertainment and BCL Finance Group.

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners and Foresight’s Mark Damon, while Roadside Attractions was represented by co-founder Howard Cohen.

Roadside Attractions announced the sale at the Toronto Film Festival, where it is on hand to screen “Ben Is Back,” a family drama with Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts, as well as “Viper Club,” a hostage drama with Matt Bomer and Susan Sarandon.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Michael Moore Donald Trump

    Trump, #MeToo Loom Large at Toronto Film Festival

    Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.” The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel […]

  • Steve Bannon, the former adviser to

    Errol Morris Defends Controversial Steve Bannon Documentary

    Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.” The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel […]

  • Gemma Arterton

    Gemma Arterton to Play Dusty Springfield in 'So Much Love'

    Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.” The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel […]

  • 'Vox Lux' Helmer Brady Corbet Write,

    'Vox Lux' Helmer Brady Corbet to Write, Direct 'The Brutalist'

    Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.” The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel […]

  • Starring Javier Gutiérrez (center)

    Javier Fesser’s ‘Champions’ Chosen as Spain’s Oscar Submission

    Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.” The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel […]

  • Sebastian Stan

    Roadside Attractions Nabs Vietnam Drama 'The Last Full Measure'

    Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.” The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel […]

  • Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former

    Steve Bannon's Press Team Denies He Attended Venice Premiere of 'American Dharma'

    Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.” The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad