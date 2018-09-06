Roadside Attractions Nabs Vietnam Drama ‘The Last Full Measure’

Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure.”

The big attraction here is a starry cast that includes Sebastian Stan in a non-Avengers role, and “War Horse’s” Jeremy Irvine. They’re supported by a horde of Oscar winners and nominees that includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Peter Fonda, Diane Ladd and Amy Madigan. The company plans to release the film theatrically in early 2019.

Todd Robinson (“Phantom”) directs the film, which tells the true story of William Pitsenbarger (played by Irvine), an Air Force medic who saved over 60 men in one of the bloodiest battles of Vietnam. Instead of getting helicoptered out of the combat zone, Pitsenbarger stayed behind to try to save more of his fellow soldiers. Twenty years later, Pitsenbarger’s comrade in arms (Hurt) and father (Plummer) team up with an investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) to try to get him the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, Shaun Sanghani, Michael Bassick, Adi Cohen and Lauren Selig produced the film. Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and produced the film in association with Rainmaker Films, Lightbox Pictures, Provocator, SSS Entertainment and BCL Finance Group.

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners and Foresight’s Mark Damon, while Roadside Attractions was represented by co-founder Howard Cohen.

Roadside Attractions announced the sale at the Toronto Film Festival, where it is on hand to screen “Ben Is Back,” a family drama with Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts, as well as “Viper Club,” a hostage drama with Matt Bomer and Susan Sarandon.