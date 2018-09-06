Mick Jagger Joins Heist Thriller ‘Burnt Orange Heresy’

Mick JaggerRolling Stones in concert at U-Arena, Paris, France - 20 Oct 2017
CREDIT: PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutters

Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger has joined Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki in director Giuseppe Capotondi’s thriller “The Burnt Orange Heresy.”

Jagger will portray an English art dealer-collector and patron of Jerome Debney, the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world.

Set in present day Italy, “The Burnt Orange Heresy” centers on an art world scam that goes terribly wrong. Bang plays a beguiling art critic who begins a romance with an alluring American tourist, portrayed by Debicki. The new lovers travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate that’s the home of Jagger’s character, who offers a seductive deal: in exchange for a career-transformative introduction to Debney, he must steal a new masterpiece from the artist’s studio.

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” is adapted by Scott B. Smith from the novel by Charles Willeford. Executive producers are Aeysha Walsh of MJZ and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films. Producers are David Zander of MJZ, William Horberg of Wonderful Films and David Lancaster of Rumble Films. Production is set to start in Italy on Sept. 24.

The deal was announced Thursday, the opening day of the Toronto International Film Festival. Hanway International is handling sales. UTA Independent Film Group is managing the U.S. sale.

Jagger previously starred in 2001’s “The Man From Elysian Fields” alongside Andy Garcia, and also appeared in the 2008 film “The Bank Job.” He is represented by CAA.

