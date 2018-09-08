‘Life Itself’ Filmmaker Dan Fogelman on Crafting the Perfect Tearjerker

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Life Itself” dares its audience not to cry. The multi-generational drama spans decades and continents as it tells the stories of two families in Spain and New York City who are tested and ultimately brought together by various personal tragedies.

“It’s an odd moment for men at the end of the movie where nobody wants to look each other in the eye,” the film’s writer and director Dan Fogelman told Variety on the eve of “Life Itself’s” Toronto International Film Festival premiere. “I didn’t really intend to make a movie that leaves people in tears. I just wanted to capture the heartbreak and joy and loss families all over experience every day.”

“Life Itself” has a sprawling cast of A-list actors that includes Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas, but don’t get too attached to any of their characters. The film also has a very high mortality rate. There are bus accidents, cancer diagnoses and suicides. That’s a lot of death in a movie that also boasts numerous romances and its fair share of humorous moments. Fogelman, best known for creating the hit NBC dramedy “This Is Us,” said that he was inspired to veer from heartbreak to “meet cute” by personal experience.

Related

“I’ve always been struck by how beautiful and funny a funeral can be and by how alive you can feel at your lowest or darkest moment,” said Fogelman.

Ten years ago, Fogelman’s mother died unexpectedly, pushing him into a deep depression. On the one year anniversary of her death, however, Fogelman met the woman who would become his wife.

“It’s that kind of dichotomy that interests me,” he said.

Some of the directors and writers that Fogelman most admires have been able to achieve that delicate balance between humor and pathos. He cites James L. Brooks’ “Terms of Endearment,” Robert Benton’s “Kramer vs. Kramer” and Cameron Crowe’s “Jerry Maguire” as examples of films that don’t fit neatly into a package. But that also made “Life Itself” a difficult proposition for studios. Many passed because the film lacked an easily definable genre.

“You couldn’t put it in any one box and that bothered some people,” said Fogelman.

“Life Itself” ended up being independently financed by FilmNation. To figure out how the movie was playing, Fogelman began screening it regularly for friends and industry colleagues. Word started to spread about the picture. The film was originally set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival, but the buzz around his impromptu showings generated interest from studios and the film was ultimately picked up by Amazon. That meant Fogelman and company could skip a trip to Utah.

As Fogelman has been readying himself to began hawking the film in Toronto, he got another reminder about the ups and downs of life.

“Last night, my wife and I got robbed,” he said. “We came home and found we’d been ransacked. So we cleaned up and went to bed. Later that night, at midnight, the same guys came back and started bashing through the door. When I ran down the stairs, it scared them off.”

The robbery happened the day after Fogelman had attended an amazing dinner party where he had a great time and laughed hysterically. It was a month after the sudden death of a close friend at age 40.

“That’s life,” he said. “One day it’s sad, one day it’s funny. It’s not any one thing.”

“Life Itself” hits theaters Sept. 21.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • Toronto: Focus Features Lands Neil Jordan's

    Toronto: Focus Features Lands Neil Jordan's 'Greta'

    “Life Itself” dares its audience not to cry. The multi-generational drama spans decades and continents as it tells the stories of two families in Spain and New York City who are tested and ultimately brought together by various personal tragedies. “It’s an odd moment for men at the end of the movie where nobody wants […]

  • 'This is Us' Creator Talks New

    'Life Itself' Filmmaker Dan Fogelman on Crafting the Perfect Tearjerker

    “Life Itself” dares its audience not to cry. The multi-generational drama spans decades and continents as it tells the stories of two families in Spain and New York City who are tested and ultimately brought together by various personal tragedies. “It’s an odd moment for men at the end of the movie where nobody wants […]

  • Morgan Freeman SAG Lifetime Acheivement Award

    Morgan Freeman Receives Emotional Tribute at Deauville Festival

    “Life Itself” dares its audience not to cry. The multi-generational drama spans decades and continents as it tells the stories of two families in Spain and New York City who are tested and ultimately brought together by various personal tragedies. “It’s an odd moment for men at the end of the movie where nobody wants […]

  • Goalpost Boards 'Happy New Year, Colin

    Goalpost Boards Ben Wheatley’s 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead'; BBC to Air in U.K.

    “Life Itself” dares its audience not to cry. The multi-generational drama spans decades and continents as it tells the stories of two families in Spain and New York City who are tested and ultimately brought together by various personal tragedies. “It’s an odd moment for men at the end of the movie where nobody wants […]

  • Gloria Bell

    Toronto Film Review: Julianne Moore in 'Gloria Bell'

    “Life Itself” dares its audience not to cry. The multi-generational drama spans decades and continents as it tells the stories of two families in Spain and New York City who are tested and ultimately brought together by various personal tragedies. “It’s an odd moment for men at the end of the movie where nobody wants […]

  • Afghan-German Helmer Burhan Qurbani Tackles 'Berlin

    Afghan-German Helmer Burhan Qurbani Tackles 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' Adaptation

    “Life Itself” dares its audience not to cry. The multi-generational drama spans decades and continents as it tells the stories of two families in Spain and New York City who are tested and ultimately brought together by various personal tragedies. “It’s an odd moment for men at the end of the movie where nobody wants […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad